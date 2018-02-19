Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar
|53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
|OPEN
|52.15
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|51.80
|VOLUME
|1830
|52-Week high
|71.10
|52-Week low
|40.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|53.05
|Buy Qty
|100.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|48
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - News Sector
-
Andhra Bank hits 14-yr low as ED files chargesheet against ex-bank official
9.54 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock tanked 13% to Rs 33.60 on the BSE in intra-day deal, quoting at its lowest level since May 17, 2004.
-
Buy BASF, M&M, L&T Finance Holdings: Prabhudas Lilladher
8.07 am | 12 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Creditor's panel to take call on Dalmia's Binani Cement resolution plan
11.46 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Despite UltraTech Cement raising its bid to Rs. 69 billion to outmatch the one quoted jointly by Dalmia Bharat Cement and Bain Capital's Resurgent Ind...
-
Mayur Uniquoters extends gain on stake buy by Smallcap World Fund
12.12 pm | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The stock was trading 2% higher at Rs 528, extending its previous day's 5% gain on the BSE, after Smallcap World Fund bought 1.93% stake in the compan...
-
UltraTech offers to pay dues of non-financial creditors of Binani Cement
1.47 am | 9 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The resolution professional and the committee of creditors had earlier selected Dalmia Bharat Cement's Rs 63 billion offer
-
No pricing respite yet for cement firms; higher realisations crucial
1.46 am | 8 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Ban on sand mining, especially in Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and Tamil Nadu, was one of the key reasons responsible for a lag in cement demand
-
UltraTech takes fight for Binani Cement to NCLT after bid rejection
2.16 am | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
There was no transparency over how the bids were evaluated and why the UltraTech bid was rejected, said source
-
-
PE funds eye rich pickings from bankruptcy resolution
8.08 pm | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Sustained interest lies in the transparency of the process and some early success stories
-
Tata stocks may take a beating over Donald Trump's protectionism talk
8.43 am | 6 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
A possible US-EU trade war could hurt Tata firms as the US and Europe account for 45% of the group's auto, steel, chemical, and beverage business
-
ACC, Ambuja Cements trade weak as merger plans put on hold
10.37 am | 27 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Ambuja Cements was trading 4% lower at Rs 253, while ACC down 2% at Rs 1,625 on the BSE at 10:23 am.
-
-
Birla Corp plans maiden national roll out of premium brand Perfect
1.11 am | 26 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Sixteen months after it acquired Reliance Cement Company (RCC) marking its foray into the premium category, Birla Corporation, the acquirer, is now pl...
-
Grasim Industries gets green nod for Rs18 bn expansion project in Gujarat
12.03 pm | 25 Feb 2018 | Press Trust of India
The company plans to raise the production capacity of VSF from 1,27,750 tonne per annum (TPA) to 2,33,600 TPA
-
IFC to back Jain Irrigation's $50-million capital expenditure plan
10.00 pm | 24 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The World Bank's investment arm has proposed to invest an equivalent of up to $40 million in rupee-denominated debt to part-finance JISL's capex
-
Strong volumes buoy Ambuja Cements; better cost controls boost performance
10.03 pm | 20 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Analysts attribute the strong volumes to a better demand scenario in the eastern and northern markets and Gujarat
-
KPR Mill gains on share buyback plan
11.28 am | 19 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
The stock rallied 8% to Rs 730 on the BSE in intra-day trade in otherwise weak market after the textile company said that its board will meet on Thurs...
-
JK Paper, West Coast Paper, others set to script record profits in FY18
2.03 am | 19 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
JK Paper has reported a net profit of Rs 1.86 billion during the April-December period of FY18, growing 75 per cent year-on-year
-
