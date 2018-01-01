JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 52.15
CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Market Capital

Market Cap

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 4594.30 3774.00 114711.46
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 1299.90 815.42 72696.34
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 20560.00 15600.00 56397.25
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 291.30 227.25 47764.81
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 1.43 972.00 681.00 45662.27
ACC 1563.45 1.91 1869.00 1381.90 29360.03
Dalmia Bhar. 2836.90 3.59 3348.95 1864.00 25290.96
Page Industries 21584.90 0.62 25779.00 13650.10 24067.16
Castrol India 206.75 1.25 226.90 172.25 20450.06
Godrej Inds. 538.90 -1.25 699.70 482.00 18123.21
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 781.20 551.55 17600.09
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 839.95 625.10 17417.91
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -0.54 1489.95 987.00 15047.80
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 1471.85 940.50 13258.79
Aditya Bir. Fas. 144.90 1.01 188.60 140.00 11181.79
SRF 1877.25 1.26 2045.00 1420.00 10779.17
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 477.85 353.80 10401.70
Astral Poly 865.60 0.33 949.00 475.00 10369.89
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -0.51 1190.90 751.50 9512.37
BASF India 2086.40 1.42 2430.00 1176.95 9032.03
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: