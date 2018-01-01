JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 52.15
CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Total Assets

Total Assets

Exchange: Select:
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) Gross Block Net Block CWIP Total Assets
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 2.31 25674.12 23231.76 878.39 30489.44
Alok Inds. 3.04 4.83 17152.68 15636.79 0.00 27172.52
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 2.32 15288.83 5978.65 320.02 19163.60
Grasim Inds 1105.90 0.46 8154.86 6886.81 375.48 17042.17
Tata Chemicals 690.85 0.55 1748.34 1460.23 121.83 11051.79
Shree Cement 16187.50 1.02 4635.39 2599.12 710.44 9950.89
Future Enterp. 34.65 -3.08 6999.31 5847.93 386.34 9576.74
ACC 1563.45 1.91 14070.45 7462.38 260.82 8843.14
Century Textiles 1187.00 4.81 10395.39 6204.92 158.40 8350.16
Bombay Rayon 46.65 -4.99 4712.01 3176.96 8.94 8282.13
Sterling Biotech 2.76 -4.83 3287.53 2726.29 2442.30 8225.10
India Cements 149.45 3.10 7501.49 6972.88 127.81 8219.93
Sintex Inds. 18.45 0.27 3969.34 3761.77 2493.23 8055.04
Arvind Ltd 402.20 3.26 3215.86 2958.26 58.32 6240.37
Ruchi Soya Inds. 16.90 -0.88 6010.26 5497.10 29.16 6240.07
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 1.19 5790.57 2458.15 48.54 6214.40
Jain Irrigation 107.95 3.70 3994.35 2944.01 19.68 6050.50
Trident 67.70 1.04 5107.67 4344.06 123.16 5671.08
Birla Corpn. 803.05 -0.11 2306.39 2011.25 60.60 5582.59
The Ramco Cement 739.30 1.92 7802.12 4942.38 120.26 5181.47
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics: