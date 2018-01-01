JUST IN
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Peer Group

COMPANY PRICE
(In Rs)		 CHG
(%)		 MKT CAP
(Rs Cr)		 SALES
(Rs Cr)		 PROFIT
(Rs Cr)		 EPS
(Rs)		 P/E
(x)
Vijay Textiles 43.10 -4.86 56.59 19.18 1.27 5.09 8.47
Mahalaxmi Rubtec 49.30 -1.20 56.55 52.90 0.97 2.86 17.24
Sambandam Spg. 132.00 -2.62 56.23 45.02 1.80 8.53 15.47
KG Petrochem 105.35 -4.96 54.99 43.65 1.81 14.78 7.13
Dollar Indus. 10.00 -7.83 54.20 232.73 17.99 11.76 0.85
Patspin India 17.50 -4.37 54.11 131.26 -3.77 0.00 -
Hindoo. Mills 323.00 -4.96 53.62 37.63 -1.60 0.00 -
Vardhman Polytex 22.75 -1.94 50.71 133.08 -19.71 0.00 -
Prakash Woollen 47.50 -5.00 48.74 46.60 1.86 2.91 16.32
Anjani Synth. 32.60 3.49 48.08 77.05 0.66 2.53 12.89
Bengal Tea & Fab 53.05 2.41 47.80 32.33 2.00 0.00 -
STL Global 17.25 -0.58 47.35 69.01 0.73 7.35 2.35
Himachal Fibres 5.39 -3.75 46.52 15.68 0.42 0.04 134.75
Bluechip Tex Ind 234.05 -4.63 46.11 46.43 1.59 18.58 12.60
Mohit Inds. 32.40 -2.11 45.88 37.53 0.23 0.23 140.87
Salona Cotspin 86.70 -4.99 45.60 30.01 0.18 3.71 23.37
Zenith Fibres 102.10 -2.53 45.13 8.52 0.65 7.85 13.01
Spentex Inds. 4.90 -1.61 43.99 265.54 -65.31 0.00 -
Bhandari Hosiery 3.00 1.69 43.95 61.93 1.60 0.26 11.54
Nagreeka Exports 33.50 -2.19 43.55 147.37 0.75 0.00 -

