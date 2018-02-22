You are here » Home
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.
|BSE: 532230
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: BENGALTEA
|ISIN Code: INE665D01016
|
BSE
14:52 | 12 Mar
|
53.05
|
1.25
(2.41%)
|
OPEN
52.15
|
HIGH
54.35
|
LOW
52.15
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|12-03-2018
|52.15
|54.35
|52.15
|53.05
|1830
|8
|09-03-2018
|52.50
|52.50
|51.80
|51.80
|980
|6
|07-03-2018
|56.20
|57.00
|54.20
|54.25
|781
|6
|06-03-2018
|57.00
|58.90
|57.00
|57.00
|1145
|8
|05-03-2018
|63.00
|63.00
|58.90
|58.90
|51
|3
|28-02-2018
|56.95
|62.00
|56.95
|62.00
|84
|6
|27-02-2018
|60.00
|66.10
|59.90
|59.90
|122
|5
|26-02-2018
|60.00
|63.05
|60.00
|63.00
|629
|6
|23-02-2018
|60.00
|64.00
|60.00
|60.10
|153
|4
|22-02-2018
|57.10
|61.95
|57.00
|61.95
|1245
|9
|21-02-2018
|64.50
|64.50
|60.00
|60.00
|307
|3
|20-02-2018
|61.00
|61.55
|61.00
|61.50
|1967
|11
|19-02-2018
|61.80
|63.90
|61.80
|61.85
|962
|17
|16-02-2018
|59.00
|63.80
|59.00
|61.80
|2086
|15
|15-02-2018
|61.50
|61.70
|59.05
|61.50
|4227
|23
|12-02-2018
|60.90
|60.90
|60.90
|60.90
|1930
|7
|09-02-2018
|56.20
|58.00
|56.20
|58.00
|482
|4
|08-02-2018
|55.70
|55.70
|55.70
|55.70
|525
|2
|07-02-2018
|53.05
|53.05
|53.05
|53.05
|17
|1
|06-02-2018
|54.25
|54.35
|54.25
|54.35
|450
|5
Quick Links for Bengal Tea & Fabrics:
