Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd.

BSE: 532230 Sector: Industrials
NSE: BENGALTEA ISIN Code: INE665D01016
BSE 14:52 | 12 Mar 53.05 1.25
(2.41%)
OPEN

52.15

 HIGH

54.35

 LOW

52.15
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd
OPEN 52.15
PREVIOUS CLOSE 51.80
VOLUME 1830
52-Week high 71.10
52-Week low 40.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 48
Buy Price 53.05
Buy Qty 100.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Bengal Tea & Fabrics Ltd. (BENGALTEA) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
12-03-2018 52.15 54.35 52.15 53.05 1830 8
09-03-2018 52.50 52.50 51.80 51.80 980 6
07-03-2018 56.20 57.00 54.20 54.25 781 6
06-03-2018 57.00 58.90 57.00 57.00 1145 8
05-03-2018 63.00 63.00 58.90 58.90 51 3
28-02-2018 56.95 62.00 56.95 62.00 84 6
27-02-2018 60.00 66.10 59.90 59.90 122 5
26-02-2018 60.00 63.05 60.00 63.00 629 6
23-02-2018 60.00 64.00 60.00 60.10 153 4
22-02-2018 57.10 61.95 57.00 61.95 1245 9
21-02-2018 64.50 64.50 60.00 60.00 307 3
20-02-2018 61.00 61.55 61.00 61.50 1967 11
19-02-2018 61.80 63.90 61.80 61.85 962 17
16-02-2018 59.00 63.80 59.00 61.80 2086 15
15-02-2018 61.50 61.70 59.05 61.50 4227 23
12-02-2018 60.90 60.90 60.90 60.90 1930 7
09-02-2018 56.20 58.00 56.20 58.00 482 4
08-02-2018 55.70 55.70 55.70 55.70 525 2
07-02-2018 53.05 53.05 53.05 53.05 17 1
06-02-2018 54.25 54.35 54.25 54.35 450 5
