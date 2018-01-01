You are here » Home
» » Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Filter:
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Cash Flow
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.21
|0.06
|0.09
|Net Cash From Operating Activities
|0.05
|0.06
|0.18
|Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities
|-0.19
|0.09
|-0.21
|Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities
|0.00
|0.00
|-0.01
|Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents
|-0.15
|0.15
|-0.03
|Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents
|0.06
|0.21
|0.06
Quick Links for Bentley Commercial Enterprises: