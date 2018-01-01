JUST IN
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
01 Jan
01 Jan
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.21 0.06 0.09
Net Cash From Operating Activities 0.05 0.06 0.18
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -0.19 0.09 -0.21
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities 0.00 0.00 -0.01
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 -0.15 0.15 -0.03
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 0.06 0.21 0.06
