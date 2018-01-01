You are here » Home
» » Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|19-05-2017
|Book Closure
|19-09-2017
|26-09-2017
|A.G.M.
|08-08-2016
|Book Closure
|20-09-2016
|27-09-2016
|A.G.M.
|27-07-2015
|Book Closure
|22-09-2015
|29-09-2015
|A.G.M.
|10-09-2014
|Book Closure
|23-09-2014
|30-09-2014
|A.G.M.
|06-06-2013
|Book Closure
|13-09-2013
|20-09-2013
|A.G.M.
|17-08-2012
|Book Closure
|18-09-2012
|25-09-2012
|A.G.M.
|05-09-2011
|Book Closure
|21-09-2011
|28-09-2011
|A.G.M.
|18-08-2010
|Book Closure
|18-09-2010
|25-09-2010
|A.G.M.
Quick Links for Bentley Commercial Enterprises: