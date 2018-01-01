JUST IN
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
19-05-2017 Book Closure 19-09-2017 26-09-2017 A.G.M.
08-08-2016 Book Closure 20-09-2016 27-09-2016 A.G.M.
27-07-2015 Book Closure 22-09-2015 29-09-2015 A.G.M.
10-09-2014 Book Closure 23-09-2014 30-09-2014 A.G.M.
06-06-2013 Book Closure 13-09-2013 20-09-2013 A.G.M.
17-08-2012 Book Closure 18-09-2012 25-09-2012 A.G.M.
05-09-2011 Book Closure 21-09-2011 28-09-2011 A.G.M.
18-08-2010 Book Closure 18-09-2010 25-09-2010 A.G.M.

