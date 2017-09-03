JUST IN
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE AGM DATE REMARKS
20-05-2017 AGM 26-09-2017 Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd has informed BSE ...
08-08-2016 AGM 27-09-2016 AGM 27/09/2016Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd has...
27-07-2015 AGM 29-09-2015 AGM : 29/09/2015Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd h...
10-09-2014 AGM 30-09-2014 AGM 30.09.2014Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd has...
06-06-2013 AGM 20-09-2013 AGM : 20.09.2013Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd h...

