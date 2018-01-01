You are here » Home
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
BSE: 512195
Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A.
ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves
|0.63
|0.57
|0.52
|Total Shareholders Funds
|1.63
|1.57
|1.52
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Debt
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Liabilities
|1.63
|1.57
|1.52
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Capital Work in Progress
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.56
|1.37
|1.46
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Sundry Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Cash and Bank
|0.06
|0.21
|0.06
|Loans and Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Current Assets
|0.06
|0.21
|0.06
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|0.00
|0.01
|0.01
|Provisions
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Current Assets
|0.06
|0.20
|0.05
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|1.62
|1.57
|1.51
