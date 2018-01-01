JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Filter:

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Financial Overview

Figures in () Crore 2017 2016 2015
Total Interest income 0.09 0.10 0.09
Net interest income 0.09 0.10 0.09
Non-interest income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating income 0.09 0.10 0.09
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit Before Tax 0.06 0.06 0.06
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax 0.06 0.06 0.06
 
Share Capital 1.00 1.00 1.00
Reserves 0.63 0.57 0.52
Net Worth 1.63 1.57 1.52
Deposits 0.00 0.00 0.00
Borrowings 0.00 0.00 0.00
Investments 1.56 1.37 1.46
Advances 0.00 0.00 0.00
Debtors 0.00 0.00 0.00
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bentley Commercial Enterprises: