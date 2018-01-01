You are here » Home
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Financial Overview
|Figures in () Crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Total Interest income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Net interest income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Non-interest income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit Before Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|
|Share Capital
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|Reserves
|0.63
|0.57
|0.52
|Net Worth
|1.63
|1.57
|1.52
|Deposits
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Borrowings
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Investments
|1.56
|1.37
|1.46
|Advances
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Debtors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
