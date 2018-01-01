You are here » Home
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Interest earned
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.09
|0.10
|0.09
|
|Interest Expended
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Employee Cost
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Operating expenses
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|Provisions & contigencies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|0.04
|0.04
|0.03
|
|Net Profit for the year
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|Prior year adjustments
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit brought forward
|0.57
|0.52
|0.46
|Total
|0.63
|0.58
|0.52
|
|Transfer to Statutory Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Balance c/f to Balance Sheet
|0.63
|0.57
|0.52
|Equity Dividend
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Corporate Dividend Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Equity Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Earning Per Share (Rs.)
|0.55
|0.55
|0.61
|Book Value
|16.29
|15.74
|15.19
