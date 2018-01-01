JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Filter:

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Interest earned 0.09 0.10 0.09
Other Income 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Income 0.09 0.10 0.09
 
Interest Expended 0.00 0.00 0.00
Employee Cost 0.00 0.00 0.00
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.04 0.04 0.03
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.00
Operating expenses 0.04 0.04 0.03
Provisions & contigencies 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 0.04 0.04 0.03
 
Net Profit for the year 0.06 0.06 0.06
Prior year adjustments 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit brought forward 0.57 0.52 0.46
Total 0.63 0.58 0.52
 
Transfer to Statutory Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00
Proposed Dividend / Transfer to Government 0.00 0.00 0.00
Balance c/f to Balance Sheet 0.63 0.57 0.52
Equity Dividend 0.00 0.00 0.00
Corporate Dividend Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Equity Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Earning Per Share (Rs.) 0.55 0.55 0.61
Book Value 16.29 15.74 15.19
Last

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Bentley Commercial Enterprises: