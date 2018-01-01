You are here » Home
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Income
|0.00
|0.18
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Expenditure
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.01
|0.00
|Operating Profit
|0.00
|0.18
|-0.03
|-0.01
|0.00
|Interest
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBDT
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|PBT
|0.00
|0.17
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.00
|0.17
|-0.03
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS (Rs)
|0.00
|1.75
|-0.30
|-0.01
|-0.03
