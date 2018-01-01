You are here » Home
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Company Information
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Director :
|B M Bhansali
|Director :
|Jayesh B Bhansali
|Director :
|Meenakshi Bhansali
|Chairman & Independent Directo :
|Aditya Srivastava
|Independent Director :
|Dipesh P Sanghvi
|Company Secretary :
|Pinky A Dutta
|AUDITOR :
|B L Dasharda & Associates/Azad Jain & Co
|IND NAME :
|Finance & Investments
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|Bhansali House A-5, Off Veera Desai Rd Andheri (W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400053
|Ph : 91-022-26731779
|WEBSITE : http://www.bentleycommercialent.net
|E-mail : bentleycommercial@gmail.com
