Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Company Information

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd

COMPANY INFORMATION
Director : B M Bhansali
Director : Jayesh B Bhansali
Director : Meenakshi Bhansali
Chairman & Independent Directo : Aditya Srivastava
Independent Director : Dipesh P Sanghvi
Company Secretary : Pinky A Dutta
AUDITOR : B L Dasharda & Associates/Azad Jain & Co
IND NAME : Finance & Investments
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
Bhansali House A-5, Off Veera Desai Rd Andheri (W),Mumbai,Maharashtra-400053
Ph : 91-022-26731779
WEBSITE : http://www.bentleycommercialent.net
E-mail : bentleycommercial@gmail.com

