Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.

BSE: 512195 Sector: Financials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE496M01017
BSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd

Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 74.21 74.21 74.21 74.21 74.21
Total Promoters 74.21 74.21 74.21 74.21 74.21
Non Promoter
Institutions 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Non-Institution 25.79 25.79 25.79 25.79 25.79
Indian Public 25.79 25.79 25.79 25.79 20.81
Others 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 4.98
Total Non Promoter 25.79 25.79 25.79 25.79 25.79
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

