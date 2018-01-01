You are here » Home
» » Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd.
|BSE: 512195
|Sector: Financials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE496M01017
|
BSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd
Bentley Commercial Enterprises Ltd. (BENTLEYCOMMERC) - Competition
|
|COMPANY
|Last Price
|Market Cap.
(Rs. cr.)
|Sales Turnover
|Net Profit
|Total Assets
|HDFC Bank
|1,866.70
|484,175.31
|69,305.96
|14,549.64
|807,130.87
|H D F C
|1,854.95
|310,574.26
|33,112.79
|7,442.64
|323,918.96
|St Bk of India
|252.85
|218,262.65
|175,518.23
|10,484.10
|2,550,731.18
|Kotak Mah. Bank
|1,100.60
|209,714.92
|17,698.93
|3,411.50
|206,139.27
|ICICI Bank
|300.70
|193,220.80
|54,156.28
|9,801.09
|702,710.29
|Axis Bank
|519.20
|133,218.93
|44,542.16
|3,679.28
|575,172.19
|IndusInd Bank
|1,733.55
|104,051.13
|14,405.67
|2,867.89
|169,672.05
|Bajaj Fin.
|1,667.00
|96,344.26
|9,980.69
|1,836.55
|59,697.04
|HDFC Stand. Life
|430.55
|86,606.86
|N.A.
|N.A.
|N.A.
|Bajaj Finserv
|5,037.85
|80,172.34
|162.71
|70.02
|2,775.53
|Yes Bank
|311.45
|71,716.03
|16,424.64
|3,330.10
|203,534.58
|SBI Life Insuran
|674.15
|67,415.00
|30,549.00
|954.65
|99,225.25
|ICICI Pru Life
|385.70
|55,366.85
|37,869.14
|1,682.23
|121,906.31
|Indiabulls Hous.
|1,212.75
|51,729.85
|11,252.16
|2,842.38
|95,309.90
|Aditya Birla Cap
|153.00
|33,673.92
|35.01
|4.24
|5,103.87
|L&T Fin.Holdings
|162.40
|31,385.91
|314.86
|248.66
|6,297.63
|Shriram Trans.
|1,348.10
|30,585.69
|10,828.82
|1,257.34
|69,617.11
|Bank of Baroda
|132.25
|30,472.38
|42,199.93
|1,383.14
|672,589.85
|Bajaj Holdings
|2,720.15
|30,272.55
|883.29
|538.18
|7,364.55
|IIFL Holdings
|846.75
|26,973.22
|192.33
|156.78
|1,550.73
Quick Links for Bentley Commercial Enterprises: