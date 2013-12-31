You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
Not listed in NSE
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
About Benzo Petro International Ltd.
Benzo Petro International Ltd
Benzo Petro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated and it was promoted by technocrat promoters from Gami family comprising of Shri D Gami and Shri Ramesh C Gami along with Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd., a Public Limited Company within the group, as a co-promoter. In the General Body meeting of Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd. have passed the resolution approving the participation of BPL in the project.
The compan...> More
Benzo Petro International Ltd - Key Fundamentals
Benzo Petro International Ltd - Financial Results
> More on Benzo Petro International Ltd Financials Results
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar 2014
|Mar 2013
|% Chg
|Net Sales
|14.24
|6.81
|109.1
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.37
|108.11
|Total Income
|15.01
|7.19
|108.76
|Total Expenses
|14.9
|7.1
|109.86
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|0.09
|33.33
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.85
|104.71
|Equity Capital
|11.1
|11.1
| -
Benzo Petro International Ltd - Peer Group
Benzo Petro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN
Benzo Petro International Ltd - RETURNS
|Period
|BSE
|NSE
|Sensex
|NIFTY
|1 Week
|NA
|NA
|0.51%
|-0.35%
|1 Month
|NA
|NA
|-1.12%
|-0.32%
|3 Month
|NA
|NA
|2.08%
|1.52%
|6 Month
|NA
|NA
|5.47%
|4.90%
|1 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.18%
|16.74%
|3 Year
|NA
|NA
|17.24%
|19.01%
Benzo Petro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH
|Today's Low/High
|1.30
|
|1.30
|Week Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|Month Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|YEAR Low/High
|0.00
|
|1.30
|All TIME Low/High
|0.30
|
|15.00
Quick Links for Benzo Petro International: