Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd is not traded on BSE in the last 30 days
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd Not listed in NSE
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
About Benzo Petro International Ltd.

Benzo Petro International Ltd

Benzo Petro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated and it was promoted by technocrat promoters from Gami family comprising of Shri D Gami and Shri Ramesh C Gami along with Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd., a Public Limited Company within the group, as a co-promoter. In the General Body meeting of Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd. have passed the resolution approving the participation of BPL in the project.

Benzo Petro International Ltd - Key Fundamentals

Parameter Values
Market Cap ( cr)   1
EPS - TTM () [*S] -
P/E Ratio (X) [*S] -
Face Value ()   10
Latest Dividend (%)   -
Latest Dividend Date -
Dividend Yield (%) 0.00
Book Value / Share () [*S] -5.09
P/B Ratio () [*S] -0.26
[*C] Consolidated     [*S] Standalone    

Announcement

Benzo Petro International Ltd - Financial Results

Particulars ( cr) Mar 2014 Mar 2013 % Chg
Net Sales 14.24 6.81 109.1
Other Income 0.77 0.37 108.11
Total Income 15.01 7.19 108.76
Total Expenses 14.9 7.1 109.86
Operating Profit 0.12 0.09 33.33
Net Profit 0.04 -0.85 104.71
Equity Capital 11.1 11.1 -
Benzo Petro International Ltd - Peer Group

Company Price() Chg (%) Mkt Cap ( CR)
Guj. Carbon Inds 1.37 3.79 1.70
Gujchem Distill 101.25 -3.57 1.62
Adi Rasayan 45.00 4.29 1.49
Benzo Petro Intl 1.30 -4.41 1.44
Bhagawati Gas 0.53 -3.64 0.89
Southern Gas 179.90 4.96 0.41
Fischer Chemic 13.77 4.95 0.23
Benzo Petro International Ltd - SHAREHOLDING PATTERN

Category Share (%)
Promoters 17.70
Banks/FIs 4.67
FIIs 0.00
Insurance 0.00
Mutual Funds 3.55
Indian Public 64.40
Custodians 0.00
Other 9.69
Benzo Petro International Ltd - RETURNS

Period BSE NSE Sensex NIFTY
1 Week NA NA 0.51% -0.35%
1 Month NA NA -1.12% -0.32%
3 Month NA NA 2.08% 1.52%
6 Month NA NA 5.47% 4.90%
1 Year NA NA 17.18% 16.74%
3 Year NA NA 17.24% 19.01%

Benzo Petro International Ltd - STOCK STRENGTH

Today's Low/High 1.30
1.30
Week Low/High 0.00
1.30
Month Low/High 0.00
1.30
YEAR Low/High 0.00
1.30
All TIME Low/High 0.30
15.00

