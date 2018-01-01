JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Benzo Petro International Ltd

Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 1.30
CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Raw Materials

Company raw materials

Mar 09 »
Mar 2018
No Information Available.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Benzo Petro International: