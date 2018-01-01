JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2012 2011 2010
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves -16.43 -9.05 -10.01
Total Shareholders Funds -5.33 2.05 1.09
Secured Loans 0.00 4.97 0.00
Unsecured Loans 56.08 56.06 4.84
Total Debt 56.08 61.03 4.84
Total Liabilities 50.75 63.08 5.93
Application of Funds
Gross Block 26.47 19.87 19.96
Capital Work in Progress 4.72 0.25 0.00
Investments 0.05 7.31 7.31
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 28.27 27.41 14.38
Sundry Debtors 13.58 33.47 34.10
Cash and Bank 0.63 1.18 0.25
Loans and Advances 72.39 68.41 10.56
Total Current Assets 114.87 130.47 59.29
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 84.87 86.26 74.58
Provisions 0.77 0.49 0.08
Net Current Assets 29.23 43.72 -15.37
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.50
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 50.75 63.08 5.43
