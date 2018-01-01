You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves
|-16.43
|-9.05
|-10.01
|Total Shareholders Funds
|-5.33
|2.05
|1.09
|Secured Loans
|0.00
|4.97
|0.00
|Unsecured Loans
|56.08
|56.06
|4.84
|Total Debt
|56.08
|61.03
|4.84
|Total Liabilities
|50.75
|63.08
|5.93
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|26.47
|19.87
|19.96
|Capital Work in Progress
|4.72
|0.25
|0.00
|Investments
|0.05
|7.31
|7.31
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|28.27
|27.41
|14.38
|Sundry Debtors
|13.58
|33.47
|34.10
|Cash and Bank
|0.63
|1.18
|0.25
|Loans and Advances
|72.39
|68.41
|10.56
|Total Current Assets
|114.87
|130.47
|59.29
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|84.87
|86.26
|74.58
|Provisions
|0.77
|0.49
|0.08
|Net Current Assets
|29.23
|43.72
|-15.37
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.50
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|50.75
|63.08
|5.43
