Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2012 2011 2010
Net Sales 92.79 71.87 105.79
Operating Profit 1.03 7.16 2.15
Other Income 1.62 4.88 1.62
Interest 6.77 4.57 -0.71
Depreciation 1.64 1.63 1.60
Profit Before Tax -7.38 0.96 1.26
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Tax -7.38 0.96 1.26
 
Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves -16.43 -9.05 -10.01
Net Worth -5.33 2.05 1.09
Loans 56.08 61.03 4.84
Gross Block 26.47 19.87 19.96
Investments 0.05 7.31 7.31
Cash 0.63 1.18 0.25
Debtors 13.58 33.47 34.10
Net Working Capital 29.23 43.72 -15.37
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 1.11 9.96 2.03
Net Profit Margin (%) -7.95 1.34 1.19
Earning Per Share (Rs) 0.00 0.86 1.14
Dividend (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 0.00
