Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Net Sales
|92.79
|71.87
|105.79
|Operating Profit
|1.03
|7.16
|2.15
|Other Income
|1.62
|4.88
|1.62
|Interest
|6.77
|4.57
|-0.71
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.63
|1.60
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Tax
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
|
|Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves
|-16.43
|-9.05
|-10.01
|Net Worth
|-5.33
|2.05
|1.09
|Loans
|56.08
|61.03
|4.84
|Gross Block
|26.47
|19.87
|19.96
|Investments
|0.05
|7.31
|7.31
|Cash
|0.63
|1.18
|0.25
|Debtors
|13.58
|33.47
|34.10
|Net Working Capital
|29.23
|43.72
|-15.37
|
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|1.11
|9.96
|2.03
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|-7.95
|1.34
|1.19
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|0.00
|0.86
|1.14
|Dividend (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
