Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2012
|2011
|2010
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|93.82
|72.22
|105.79
|Excise Duty
|1.03
|0.35
|0.00
|Net Sales
|92.79
|71.87
|105.79
|Other Income
|1.62
|4.88
|1.62
|Stock Adjustments
|-11.43
|-0.72
|5.41
|Total Income
|82.98
|76.03
|112.82
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|77.21
|65.70
|108.23
|Power & Fuel Cost
|1.51
|1.05
|0.80
|Employee Cost
|0.78
|0.55
|0.36
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|1.21
|0.85
|0.80
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|0.97
|0.70
|0.44
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|0.27
|0.02
|0.04
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|81.95
|68.87
|110.67
|Operating Profit
|1.03
|7.16
|2.15
|Interest
|6.77
|4.57
|-0.71
|Gross Profit
|-5.74
|2.59
|2.86
|Depreciation
|1.64
|1.63
|1.60
|Profit Before Tax
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
