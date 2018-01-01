JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2012 2011 2010
Income
Sales Turnover 93.82 72.22 105.79
Excise Duty 1.03 0.35 0.00
Net Sales 92.79 71.87 105.79
Other Income 1.62 4.88 1.62
Stock Adjustments -11.43 -0.72 5.41
Total Income 82.98 76.03 112.82
Expenditure
Raw Materials 77.21 65.70 108.23
Power & Fuel Cost 1.51 1.05 0.80
Employee Cost 0.78 0.55 0.36
Other Manufacturing Expenses 1.21 0.85 0.80
Selling and Administration Expenses 0.97 0.70 0.44
Miscellaneous Expenses 0.27 0.02 0.04
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 81.95 68.87 110.67
Operating Profit 1.03 7.16 2.15
Interest 6.77 4.57 -0.71
Gross Profit -5.74 2.59 2.86
Depreciation 1.64 1.63 1.60
Profit Before Tax -7.38 0.96 1.26
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit -7.38 0.96 1.26
