You are here » Home
» » Benzo Petro International Ltd
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|
|VOLUME
|
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1.44
|Buy Price
|
|Buy Qty
|
|Sell Price
|
|Sell Qty
|
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Mar-2014
|Dec-2013
|Sep-2013
|Jun-2013
|Mar-2013
|Revenue
|14.24
|0.00
|0.03
|28.93
|6.81
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.37
|Total Income
|15.01
|0.00
|0.03
|28.93
|7.19
|Expenditure
|14.90
|0.02
|0.05
|28.88
|7.10
|Operating Profit
|0.12
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.05
|0.09
|Interest
|0.08
|0.00
|0.00
|0.03
|0.53
|PBDT
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.44
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.41
|PBT
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.85
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.85
|EPS (Rs)
|0.04
|-0.02
|-0.02
|0.02
|-0.77
Quick Links for Benzo Petro International: