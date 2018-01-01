JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Mar '14 Sep '13 Mar '13 Sep '12 Mar '12
Net Sales/Income From Operations 14.24 28.96 71.98 72.88 65.19
Other Income 0.77 0.00 0.44 0.01 1.62
Total Income 15.01 28.96 72.42 72.88 66.81
Total Expenditure 14.91 28.93 72.34 71.37 64.31
Operating Profit 0.10 0.03 0.08 1.51 2.50
Interest 0.08 0.03 0.49 0.22 6.52
Gross Profit 0.02 0.00 -0.41 1.29 -4.02
Depreciation 0.00 0.00 0.41 0.82 0.82
PBT 0.02 0.00 -0.82 0.47 -4.84
Tax 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Net Profit/(Loss) 0.02 0.00 -0.82 0.47 -4.84
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.02 0.00 -0.46 0.00 -0.02
Profit After Exceptional Items 0.00 0.00 -0.36 0.47 -4.82
Equity Share Capital 11.10 11.10 11.10 11.10 11.10
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 0.02 0.00 0.00 0.42 0.00
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.91 0.91
Share Holding (%) 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2 0.2
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
