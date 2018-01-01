You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '13
|Dec '12
|Dec '11
|Dec '10
|Dec '09
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|28.96
|138.04
|91.92
|51.88
|43.89
|Other Income
|0.00
|0.08
|0.01
|0.07
|0.06
|Total Income
|28.96
|138.11
|91.93
|51.95
|43.95
|Total Expenditure
|28.95
|136.60
|89.91
|49.81
|41.47
|Operating Profit
|0.01
|1.51
|2.02
|2.14
|2.48
|Interest
|0.03
|0.19
|0.30
|0.36
|0.00
|Gross Profit
|-0.02
|1.32
|1.72
|1.78
|2.48
|Depreciation
|0.00
|0.82
|1.23
|1.22
|1.17
|PBT
|-0.02
|0.50
|0.49
|0.56
|1.31
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|-0.02
|0.50
|0.49
|0.56
|1.31
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|-0.02
|0.50
|0.49
|0.56
|1.31
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|-0.02
|0.45
|0.45
|0.50
|1.18
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|Share Holding (%)
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
