Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Mar '12
|Mar '11
|Mar '10
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|43.20
|144.85
|92.79
|71.88
|105.79
|Other Income
|0.77
|0.45
|1.62
|0.33
|2.54
|Total Income
|43.97
|145.30
|94.41
|72.21
|108.33
|Total Expenditure
|43.84
|143.71
|93.38
|69.60
|105.32
|Operating Profit
|0.13
|1.60
|1.03
|2.61
|3.01
|Interest
|0.10
|0.72
|6.77
|0.02
|0.15
|Gross Profit
|0.02
|0.88
|-5.74
|2.59
|2.86
|Depreciation
|0.00
|1.23
|1.64
|1.63
|1.60
|PBT
|0.02
|-0.35
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|0.02
|-0.35
|-7.38
|0.96
|1.26
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.02
|-0.46
|-0.02
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|0.00
|0.11
|-7.36
|0.96
|1.26
|Equity Share Capital
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|11.10
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.30
|0.30
|0.00
|0.30
|0.30
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|0.02
|-0.31
|-6.65
|0.86
|1.14
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|0.91
|Share Holding (%)
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|0.2
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
