Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Company Information
Benzo Petro International Ltd
Benzo Petro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated and it was promoted by technocrat promoters from Gami family comprising of Shri D Gami and Shri Ramesh C Gami along with Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd., a Public Limited Company within the group, as a co-promoter. In the General Body meeting of Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd. have passed the resolution approving the participation of BPL in the project.
The compan...> More
|COMPANY INFORMATION
|Executive Director :
|J S Sodhi
|Additional Director :
|Mitul Patel
|Director :
|Rishi Agrawal
|AUDITOR :
|Kiran Solanki & Associates
|IND NAME :
|Chemicals
|HOUSE NAME :
|Indian Private
|Registered office
|5 Welcome Shopping Centre, Opp Punit Nagar Old Padra Road,Vadodara,Gujarat-390007
|Ph : 91-0265-6623302/2342395
|WEBSITE : http://www.benzopetro.com
|E-mail :
