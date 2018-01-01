JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Company Information

Benzo Petro International Ltd

Benzo Petro Chemicals Ltd was incorporated and it was promoted by technocrat promoters from Gami family comprising of Shri D Gami and Shri Ramesh C Gami along with Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd., a Public Limited Company within the group, as a co-promoter. In the General Body meeting of Benzo Petrochemicals Ltd. have passed the resolution approving the participation of BPL in the project. The compan...> More

COMPANY INFORMATION
Executive Director : J S Sodhi
Additional Director : Mitul Patel
Director : Rishi Agrawal
AUDITOR : Kiran Solanki & Associates
IND NAME : Chemicals
HOUSE NAME : Indian Private
Registered office
5 Welcome Shopping Centre, Opp Punit Nagar Old Padra Road,Vadodara,Gujarat-390007
Ph : 91-0265-6623302/2342395
WEBSITE : http://www.benzopetro.com
E-mail :

