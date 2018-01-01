You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Listing Info
|Key Dates
|Year Ending Month
|March
|AGM Date (Month)
|Sep
|Book Closure Date (Month)
|Sep
|Listing Information
|Face Value Of Equity Shares
|10
|Market Lot Of Equity Shares
|1
|BSE Code
|524737
|NSE Code
|N.A.
|BSE Group
|Z
|Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
|Sensex
|No
|Nifty
|No
|BSE 100
|No
|BSE 200
|No
|BSE 500
|No
|CNX 500
|No
|CNX Midcap
|No
|Listing On
|Listing On
|
The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange
