Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Sep
Book Closure Date (Month) Sep
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 10
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 524737
NSE Code N.A.
BSE Group Z
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 No
BSE 500 No
CNX 500 No
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Ahmedabad Stock Exchange

