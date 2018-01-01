You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Mar 2014
|Dec 2013
|Sep 2013
|Jun 2013
|Mar 2013
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Indian
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Total Promoters
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|17.70
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|8.21
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|4.67
|4.67
|7.85
|7.85
|7.85
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Insurance Companies
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|3.55
|3.55
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|Non-Institution
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|74.09
|Indian Public
|64.40
|64.37
|64.32
|64.30
|64.30
|Others
|9.69
|9.72
|9.77
|9.79
|9.79
|Total Non Promoter
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|82.30
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
