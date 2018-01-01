JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Share Holding

(in %) Mar 2014 Dec 2013 Sep 2013 Jun 2013 Mar 2013
Promoter & Group
Foreign 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Indian 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70
Total Promoters 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70 17.70
Non Promoter
Institutions 8.21 8.21 8.21 8.21 8.21
Financial Institutions / Banks 4.67 4.67 7.85 7.85 7.85
Foreign Institutional Investors 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Insurance Companies 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Mutual Funds / UTI 3.55 3.55 0.36 0.36 0.36
Non-Institution 74.09 74.09 74.09 74.09 74.09
Indian Public 64.40 64.37 64.32 64.30 64.30
Others 9.69 9.72 9.77 9.79 9.79
Total Non Promoter 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30 82.30
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

