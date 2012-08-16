Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug
|Benzo Petro International Ltd
|NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan
|Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|VOLUME
|52-Week high
|0.00
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|Buy Qty
|Sell Price
|Sell Qty
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Announcements
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Shareholding Pattern For March 31, 2014
29/04/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31, 2013
13/02/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Shareholding Pattern for Dec 31, 2013
07/02/2014 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results for Sept 30, 2013<BR>
19/11/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Outcome of AGM
01/10/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
11/09/2013 | bse
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results for March 31, 2013 (Audited)
30/05/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Financial Results & Limited Review for Dec 31, 2012
14/02/2013 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Fixes Book Closure for AGM
06/09/2012 | bse
-
Benzo Petro International Ltd Result of Postal Ballot
16/08/2012 | bse | Downlaod PDF
Quick Links for Benzo Petro International:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices