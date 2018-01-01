JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
UltraTech Cem. 4177.25 94.20 2.31 2627.72
Grasim Inds 1105.90 5.10 0.46 1560.00
Shree Cement 16187.50 163.60 1.02 1339.11
Vardhman Textile 1328.25 15.65 1.19 1001.59
Ambuja Cem. 240.55 5.45 2.32 970.09
Pidilite Inds. 890.45 12.55 1.43 773.79
Tata Chemicals 690.85 3.80 0.55 692.71
Castrol India 206.75 2.55 1.25 674.91
The Ramco Cement 739.30 13.90 1.92 649.29
ACC 1563.45 29.35 1.91 602.40
SRF 1877.25 23.30 1.26 418.82
GHCL 264.55 -2.50 -0.94 386.77
OCL India 1301.75 60.80 4.90 383.87
Supreme Inds. 1184.40 -6.45 -0.54 379.30
Finolex Inds. 648.45 18.00 2.86 352.18
Trident 67.70 0.70 1.04 336.98
Guj Alkalies 705.95 4.75 0.68 308.10
Welspun India 60.65 -0.35 -0.57 306.55
Aarti Inds. 1158.35 -5.95 -0.51 306.68
Binny 215.00 -0.95 -0.44 290.42
