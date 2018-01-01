You are here » Home
Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Price Performance
|COMPANY
|LATEST(Rs)
|1-DAY (%)
|1-WK (%)
|1-MTH (%)
|3-MTH (%)
|6-MTH (%)
|1-YR (%)
|3-YR (%)
|Pidilite Inds.
|890.45
|1.43
|0.14
|-0.20
|0.28
|4.65
|30.28
|53.80
|Castrol India
|206.75
|1.25
|2.89
|4.52
|2.07
|6.04
|1.72
|-14.46
|Godrej Inds.
|538.90
|-1.25
|-0.93
|-2.36
|-8.51
|-16.85
|9.34
|59.49
|Tata Chemicals
|690.85
|0.55
|2.26
|-3.40
|-5.26
|8.96
|23.48
|53.90
|Aarti Inds.
|1158.35
|-0.51
|-0.43
|2.08
|27.54
|34.67
|49.65
|234.30
|BASF India
|2086.40
|1.42
|0.40
|-5.64
|4.67
|43.08
|73.31
|78.24
|Solar Inds.
|987.95
|-0.38
|-3.51
|-4.46
|-14.23
|10.78
|36.81
|45.55
|Guj Fluorochem
|779.65
|-0.06
|-0.76
|-0.80
|-11.43
|8.70
|31.90
|1.83
|Atul
|2689.00
|1.91
|1.01
|-2.08
|5.10
|24.43
|24.64
|115.43
|Himadri Specialt
|148.70
|1.23
|-4.65
|-11.75
|-5.29
|39.43
|250.71
|726.11
|Guj Alkalies
|705.95
|0.68
|-0.29
|-7.14
|-3.80
|48.04
|76.25
|314.41
|Gulf Oil Lubric.
|925.35
|-3.65
|-5.60
|-10.99
|-4.05
|16.35
|35.60
|91.15
|Linde India
|476.50
|0.28
|-2.74
|-10.14
|-3.22
|16.66
|18.83
|11.92
|S H Kelkar & Co.
|272.65
|-0.29
|-3.42
|-4.20
|6.78
|5.95
|-5.87
|(-)
|Navin Fluo.Intl.
|788.40
|-1.76
|-2.67
|-4.18
|13.42
|17.81
|52.95
|368.73
|Phillips Carbon
|1066.00
|3.72
|-4.90
|-7.98
|11.56
|33.18
|278.55
|773.05
|Sharda Cropchem
|379.50
|-2.30
|-2.69
|-4.03
|-16.27
|-14.07
|-18.55
|18.87
|Deepak Nitrite
|235.25
|-0.59
|-8.69
|-12.09
|15.63
|33.51
|98.02
|228.33
|NOCIL
|192.65
|-1.08
|-6.48
|-2.43
|11.75
|35.57
|132.25
|422.09
|Sudarshan Chem.
|411.05
|-1.58
|-4.74
|-7.31
|8.23
|11.61
|20.24
|375.20
