Benzo Petro International Ltd.
|BSE: 524737
|Sector: Industrials
|NSE: N.A.
|ISIN Code: INE981M01018
|
BSE
12:06 | 31 Aug
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|
NSE
05:30 | 01 Jan
|
Benzo Petro International Ltd
|OPEN
|1.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|1.30
|CLOSE
|1.36
|VOLUME
|100
|52-Week high
|1.30
|52-Week low
|0.00
|P/E
|
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|1
|Buy Price
|1.30
|Buy Qty
|431.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Price History
|DATE
|OPEN
|HIGH
|LOW
|CLOSE
|SHARES
|TRADES
|31-08-2015
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|1.30
|100
|2
|10-08-2015
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|1.36
|20
|1
|03-08-2015
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|51
|1
|20-07-2015
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|200
|3
|13-07-2015
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|24
|1
|15-06-2015
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|1.50
|577
|3
|01-06-2015
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|1.43
|60
|2
|18-05-2015
|1.57
|1.57
|1.50
|1.50
|40
|3
|27-04-2015
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|1.57
|31
|2
|13-04-2015
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1.65
|1000
|9
|23-03-2015
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|1.73
|200
|4
|02-03-2015
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|1.82
|51
|2
|06-02-2015
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|2.01
|25
|2
|05-02-2015
|1.74
|1.92
|1.74
|1.92
|101
|6
|04-02-2015
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|1.83
|200
|5
|30-01-2015
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|1.92
|30
|4
|29-01-2015
|2.02
|2.02
|2.02
|2.02
|31
|2
|23-01-2015
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|2.12
|1060
|10
|22-01-2015
|2.43
|2.44
|2.23
|2.23
|948
|10
|20-01-2015
|2.33
|2.57
|2.33
|2.34
|500
|8
Quick Links for Benzo Petro International:
