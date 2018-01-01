JUST IN
Benzo Petro International Ltd.

BSE: 524737 Sector: Industrials
NSE: N.A. ISIN Code: INE981M01018
BSE 12:06 | 31 Aug Benzo Petro International Ltd
NSE 05:30 | 01 Jan Benzo Petro International Ltd
OPEN 1.30
PREVIOUS CLOSE 1.36
VOLUME 100
52-Week high 1.30
52-Week low 0.00
P/E
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 1
Buy Price 1.30
Buy Qty 431.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Benzo Petro International Ltd. (BENZOPETROINTL) - Price History

DATE OPEN HIGH LOW CLOSE SHARES TRADES
31-08-2015 1.30 1.30 1.30 1.30 100 2
10-08-2015 1.36 1.36 1.36 1.36 20 1
03-08-2015 1.43 1.43 1.43 1.43 51 1
20-07-2015 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 200 3
13-07-2015 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 24 1
15-06-2015 1.50 1.50 1.50 1.50 577 3
01-06-2015 1.43 1.43 1.43 1.43 60 2
18-05-2015 1.57 1.57 1.50 1.50 40 3
27-04-2015 1.57 1.57 1.57 1.57 31 2
13-04-2015 1.65 1.65 1.65 1.65 1000 9
23-03-2015 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.73 200 4
02-03-2015 1.82 1.82 1.82 1.82 51 2
06-02-2015 2.01 2.01 2.01 2.01 25 2
05-02-2015 1.74 1.92 1.74 1.92 101 6
04-02-2015 1.83 1.83 1.83 1.83 200 5
30-01-2015 1.92 1.92 1.92 1.92 30 4
29-01-2015 2.02 2.02 2.02 2.02 31 2
23-01-2015 2.12 2.12 2.12 2.12 1060 10
22-01-2015 2.43 2.44 2.23 2.23 948 10
20-01-2015 2.33 2.57 2.33 2.34 500 8
