Berger Paints India Ltd.

TO THE MEMBERS OF BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of BergerPaints India Limited ("the Company") which comprise the Balance Sheet as atMarch 31 2017 the Statement of Profit and Loss including the statement of OtherComprehensive Income the Cash Flow Statement and the Statement of Changes inEquityfortheyearthenendedand policies and other summaryof explanatory information.

Management's Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company's Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section134(5) of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation ofthese standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of thefinancial position financial performance including other comprehensive income cash flowsand changes in equity of the Company in accordance with accounting principles generallyaccepted in India including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified undersection 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015as amended. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting recordsin accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Companyand for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection andapplication of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that arereasonable and prudent; and the design implementation and maintenance of adequateinternal financial control that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy andcompleteness of the accounting records relevant to the preparation and presentation ofthe Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from materialmisstatement whether due to fraud or error.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these standalone Ind AS financialstatements based on our audit. We have taken into account the provisions of the Act theaccounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in theaudit report under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder. We conductedour auditofthestandaloneIndASfinancialstatements in accordance with the Standards onAuditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as specified underSection 143(10) of the Act.

Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and performthe audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are freefrom material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts anddisclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditor'sjudgment including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standaloneInd AS financial statements whether due to fraud or error. In making those riskassessments the auditor considers internal financial control relevant to the Company'spreparation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements that give a true and fair viewin order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An auditalso includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and thereasonableness of the accounting estimates made by the Company's Directors as well asevaluating the overall presentation of the standalone Ind AS financial statements. Webelieve that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to providea basis for our audit opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements.

Opinion

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanationsgiven to us the standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required bythe Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with theaccounting principles generally accepted in India of the state of affairs of the Companyas at March 31 2017 its profit including other comprehensive income its cash flows andthe changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditor's report) Order 2016 ("the Order")issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 ofthe Act we give in the Annexure 1 a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143 (3) of the Act we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the bestof our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit;

(b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by theCompany so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) The Balance Sheet Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of OtherComprehensive Income the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealtwith by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

(d) In our opinion the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply withthe Accounting Standards specified under section

133 of the Act read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 asamended;

(e) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 312017 and taken on record by the Board of Directors none of the directors is disqualifiedas on March 31 2017 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164 (2) ofthe Act;

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financialreporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls refer to ourseparate Report in "Annexure 2" to this report;

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor's Report inaccordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and

Auditors) Rules 2014 in our opinion and to the best of our information and accordingto the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financialposition in its standalone Ind AS financial statements Refer Note 33 to the standalone IndAS financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses in long-term contractsincluding derivative contracts during the year ended March 31 2017.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts required to be transferred tothe Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 312017.

iv. The Company has provided requisite disclosures in Note 44 to these standalone IndAS financial statements as to the holding of SpecifiedBank Notes on November 8 2016 andDecember 30 2016 as well as dealings in Specified Bank Notes during the period fromNovember 8 2016 to December 30 2016. Based on our audit procedures and relying on themanagement representation regarding the holding and nature of cash transactions includingSpecified Bank Notes we report that these disclosures are in accordance with the books ofaccounts maintained by the Company and as produced to us by the Management.

Other Matter

The transition date opening balance sheet as at April 01 2015 included in thesestandalone Ind AS financial statements are based on the previously issued statutoryfinancial statements prepared in accordance with the Companies (Accounting Standards)Rules 2006 audited by the predecessor auditor whose report for the year ended March 312015 dated May 29 2015 expressed an unmodified opinion on those standalone financialstatements as adjusted for the differences in the accounting principles adopted by theCompany on transition to the Ind AS which have been audited by us.

ANNEXURE 1 REFERRED TO IN PARAGRAPH 1 OF THE SECTION ON "REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL ANDREGULATORY REQUIREMENTS" OF OUR REPORT OF EVEN DATE TO THE MEMBERS OF BERGER PAINTSINDIA LIMITED

(i) (a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars includingquantitative details and situation of fixed assets.

(b) Fixed assets were physically verified by the management during the year inaccordance with a planned programme of verifying all of them once in three years which inour opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of itsassets. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to the information and explanations given by the management the titledeeds of immovable properties included in property plant and equipment are held in thename of the company except for certain immovable properties acquired through schemes ofamalgamation/arrangements. As explained to us registration of such title deeds are inprogress.

(ii) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonableintervals during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such physicalverification.

(iii) According to the information and explanations given to us the Company has notgranted any loans secured or unsecured to companies firms Limited LiabilityPartnerships or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of theCompanies Act 2013.

Accordingly the provisions of clause 3(iii)(a) (b) and (c) of the Order are notapplicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to usprovisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act 2013 in respect of loans todirectors including entities in which they are interested and in respect of loans andadvances given investments made and guarantees and securities given have been compliedwith by the company.

(v) The Company has not accepted any deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules 2014 (as amended).Accordingly the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

(vi) We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuantto the rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records undersection 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 related to the manufacture of company'sproducts and are of the opinion that prima facie the specified accounts and records havebeen made and maintained. We have not however made a detailed examination of the same.

(vii) (a) The Company is generally regular in depositing with appropriate authoritiesundisputed statutory dues including provident fund employee's state insuranceincome-tax sales-tax service tax customs duty excise duty value added tax cess andother material statutory dues applicable to it.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us no undisputed amountspayable in respect of provident fund employees' state insurance income-tax service taxsales-tax customs duty excise duty value added tax cess and other material statutorydues were outstanding at the year end for a period of more than six months from the datethey became payable.

(c) According to the records of the Company the dues outstanding of income-taxsales-tax service tax customs duty excise dutyvalue added tax and cess on account ofany dispute are as follows:

Name of the statute Nature of dues Amount (Rs in Crores) Period to which the amount relates Forum where dispute is pending The Central Excise Act 1944 Finance Act 1994 and Customs Act 1962 Excise Duty/Service Tax/Customs 8.17 1997-98 1998-99 2001-02 to 2015-16 Adjudicating Authority -Do- 0.82 2005-06 to 2009-10 2012-13 2013-14 2015-16 to 2016-17 Commissioner of Central Excise (Appeals) -Do- 18.54 1977-781989-90 1998-99 2000-01 2003-04 to 2015-16 Customs Excise Service Tax Appellate Tribunal (CESTAT) The Central Sales Tax Act 1956 Sales Tax 14.19 1996-97 1998-99 to 2005-06 2011-12 to 2013-14 Appellate and Revisional Board 12.10 1983-84 1984-85 1988-89 1989-90 1991-92 to 1993-94 1995-96 1996-97 1998-99 to 2015-16 Appellate Authority 2.37 1997-98 to 2003-04 2007-08 2009-10 Taxation Tribunal 1.02 1994-95 to 1996-97 2003- 04 2004-05 2007-08 High Court The Income Tax Act 1961 Income Tax 11.09 2011-12 to 2012-13 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals)

(viii) Based on our audit procedures and as per the information and explanations givenby the management we are of the opinion that the

Company has not defaulted in repayment of dues to a financial year.

(ix) According to the information and explanations given by the management the Companyhas not raised any money by way of initial public offer / further public offer / debtinstruments and term loans hence reporting under clause (ix) is not applicable to theCompany and hence not commented upon.

(x) Based upon the audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting the true andfair view of the financial statements and according to the information and explanationsgiven by the management we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company by theofficers and employees of the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(xi) According to the information and explanations given by the management themanagerial remuneration has been paid / provided in accordance with the requisiteapprovals mandated by the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the CompaniesAct 2013.

(xii) In our opinion the Company is not a nidhi company. Therefore the provisions ofclause 3(xii) of the order are not applicable to the Company and hence not commented upon.

(xiii) According to the information and explanations given by the managementtransactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 ofCompanies Act 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the notes tothe financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overallexamination of the balance sheet the company has not made any preferential allotment orprivate placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the yearunder review and hence reporting requirements under clause 3(xiv) are not applicable tothe company and not commented upon.

(xv) According to the information and explanations given by the management the Companyhas not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected withhim as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act 2013.

(xvi) According to the information and explanations given to us the provisions ofsection 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

ANNEXURE 2 TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR'S REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIALSTATEMENTS OF BERGER PAINTS INDIA LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section143 of the Companies Act 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BergerPaints India Limited ("the Company") as of March 31 2017 in conjunction withour audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on thatdate.

Management's Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company's Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internalfinancial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteriaestablished by the Company considering the essential components of internal control statedin the Guidance

Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by theInstitute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the designimplementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operatingeffectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business includingadherence to the Company's policies the safeguarding of its assets the prevention anddetection of frauds and errors the accuracy and completeness of the accounting recordsand the timely preparation of reliable financial information as required under theCompanies Act 2013.

Auditor's Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Company's internal financialcontrols over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordancewith the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting(the "Guidance

Note") and the Standards on Auditing as specified under section 143(10) of theCompanies Act 2013 to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controlsand both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards andthe Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and performthe audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financialcontrols over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controlsoperated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy ofthe internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operatingeffectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting includedobtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reportingassessing the risk that a material weakness exists and testing and evaluating the designand operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The proceduresselected depend on the auditor's judgement including the assessment of the risks ofmaterialmisstatementofthefinancialstatements whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate toprovide a basis for our audit opinion on the internal financial controls system. overfinancial reporting

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A company's internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designedto provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financialreportingandthepreparationoffinancialstatements for external purposes in accordance withgenerally accepted accounting principles. A company's internal financial control overfinancial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to themaintenance of records that in reasonable detail accurately and fairly reflect thetransactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonableassurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financialstatements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles and that receiptsand expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations ofmanagement and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regardingprevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition use or disposition of thecompany's assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financialreporting including the possibility of collusion or improper management override ofcontrols material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected.Also projections of any evaluation of the internal financial over financial reporting maybecome inadequate because of changes in conditions or that the degree of compliance withthe policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion theCompanyhas system over financial reporting and suchallmaterialrespects adequateinternal effectively as at March 31 2017 based on theinternal control over internalfinancialcontrolsoverfinancial essential components ofinternal control stated in the Guidance Note financial on Audit of Internal FinancialControls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants ofIndia.

For S.R. Batliboi & CO. LLP

Chartered Accountants

ICAI Firm Registration Number: 301003E/E300005

per Bhaswar Sarkar

Partner

Membership Number: 55596

Place of Signature: Kolkata

Date: May 30 2017