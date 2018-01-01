JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Cash Flow

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Opening Cash & Cash Equivalents 25.66 58.33 31.00
Net Cash From Operating Activities 338.00 535.55 385.44
Net Cash Used In/from Investing Activities -263.97 -222.12 -168.72
Net Cash Used In/from Financing Activities -72.53 -346.10 -185.66
Net (decrease)/increase In Cash and
Cash Equivalents		 1.50 -32.67 31.06
Closing Cash & Cash Equivalents 27.16 25.66 62.06
