Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|FROM
|TO
|REMARKS
|30-05-2017
|Book Closure
|29-07-2017
|04-08-2017
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.7500 per share(175%)Dividend
|09-06-2016
|Book Closure
|18-07-2016
|
|Bonus issue
|07-06-2016
|Book Closure
|28-07-2016
|03-08-2016
|Rs.1.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|04-02-2016
|Book Closure
|19-02-2016
|
|Rs.0.6500 per share(65%)Interim Dividend
|01-06-2015
|Book Closure
|28-07-2015
|03-08-2015
|Rs.0.6500 per share(65%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|30-01-2015
|Book Closure
|13-02-2015
|
|Rs.0.6000 per share(60%)Interim Dividend
|31-12-2014
|Book Closure
|09-01-2015
|
|Stock Split from Rs. 2/- to Re.l/-
|05-06-2014
|Book Closure
|18-07-2014
|01-08-2014
|A.G.M. & Rs.2.2000 per share(110%)Dividend
|08-07-2013
|Book Closure
|19-07-2013
|02-08-2013
|Rs.1.8000 per share(90%)Dividend
|02-07-2012
|Book Closure
|20-07-2012
|02-08-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.40 per share(70%)Dividend
|05-06-2012
|Book Closure
|20-07-2012
|02-08-2012
|A.G.M. & Rs.1.40 per share(70%)Dividend
|01-06-2011
|Book Closure
|22-07-2011
|02-08-2011
|Rs.0.80 per share(40%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
|07-03-2011
|Book Closure
|15-03-2011
|
|Rs.0.50 per share(25%)Interim Dividend
|04-03-2011
|Book Closure
|15-03-2011
|
|Rs.0.50 per share(25%)Interim Dividend
|21-06-2010
|Book Closure
|15-07-2010
|29-07-2010
|Rs.1.10 per share(55%)Dividend & A.G.M.
|22-06-2009
|Book Closure
|24-07-2009
|07-08-2009
|Rs.0.60 per share(30%)Dividend & A.G.M.
