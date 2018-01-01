JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 250.00
CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Corporate Action

Search Purpose:
From: To:
ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE FROM TO REMARKS
30-05-2017 Book Closure 29-07-2017 04-08-2017 A.G.M. & Rs.1.7500 per share(175%)Dividend
09-06-2016 Book Closure 18-07-2016 Bonus issue
07-06-2016 Book Closure 28-07-2016 03-08-2016 Rs.1.0000 per share(100%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
04-02-2016 Book Closure 19-02-2016 Rs.0.6500 per share(65%)Interim Dividend
01-06-2015 Book Closure 28-07-2015 03-08-2015 Rs.0.6500 per share(65%)Dividend & A.G.M.
30-01-2015 Book Closure 13-02-2015 Rs.0.6000 per share(60%)Interim Dividend
31-12-2014 Book Closure 09-01-2015 Stock Split from Rs. 2/- to Re.l/-
05-06-2014 Book Closure 18-07-2014 01-08-2014 A.G.M. & Rs.2.2000 per share(110%)Dividend
08-07-2013 Book Closure 19-07-2013 02-08-2013 Rs.1.8000 per share(90%)Dividend
02-07-2012 Book Closure 20-07-2012 02-08-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.1.40 per share(70%)Dividend
05-06-2012 Book Closure 20-07-2012 02-08-2012 A.G.M. & Rs.1.40 per share(70%)Dividend
01-06-2011 Book Closure 22-07-2011 02-08-2011 Rs.0.80 per share(40%)Final Dividend & A.G.M.
07-03-2011 Book Closure 15-03-2011 Rs.0.50 per share(25%)Interim Dividend
04-03-2011 Book Closure 15-03-2011 Rs.0.50 per share(25%)Interim Dividend
21-06-2010 Book Closure 15-07-2010 29-07-2010 Rs.1.10 per share(55%)Dividend & A.G.M.
22-06-2009 Book Closure 24-07-2009 07-08-2009 Rs.0.60 per share(30%)Dividend & A.G.M.

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Berger Paints India: