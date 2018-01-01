You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Corporate Action
|ANNOUNCEMENT DATE
|PURPOSE
|DIVIDEND (%)
|DIVIDEND TYPE
|EX-DIVIDEND DATE
|BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
|30-05-2017
|Dividend
|175.00
|Final
|27-07-2017
|29-07-2017
|30-05-2016
|Dividend
|100.00
|Final
|26-07-2016
|28-07-2016
|04-02-2016
|Dividend
|65.00
|Interim
|17-02-2016
|-
|29-05-2015
|Dividend
|65.00
|Final
|24-07-2015
|28-07-2015
|30-01-2015
|Dividend
|60.00
|Interim
|12-02-2015
|-
|30-05-2014
|Dividend
|110.00
|Final
|16-07-2014
|18-07-2014
|30-05-2013
|Dividend
|90.00
|Final
|17-07-2013
|19-07-2013
|30-05-2012
|Dividend
|70.00
|Final
|18-07-2012
|20-07-2012
|30-05-2011
|Dividend
|40.00
|Final
|02-07-2011
|22-07-2011
|03-03-2011
|Dividend
|25.00
|Interim
|14-03-2011
|-
|18-06-2010
|Dividend
|55.00
|Final
|13-07-2010
|15-07-2010
