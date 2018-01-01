JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Corporate Action

ANNOUNCEMENT DATE PURPOSE DIVIDEND (%) DIVIDEND TYPE EX-DIVIDEND DATE BOOK-CLOSURER DATE
30-05-2017 Dividend 175.00 Final 27-07-2017 29-07-2017
30-05-2016 Dividend 100.00 Final 26-07-2016 28-07-2016
04-02-2016 Dividend 65.00 Interim 17-02-2016 -
29-05-2015 Dividend 65.00 Final 24-07-2015 28-07-2015
30-01-2015 Dividend 60.00 Interim 12-02-2015 -
30-05-2014 Dividend 110.00 Final 16-07-2014 18-07-2014
30-05-2013 Dividend 90.00 Final 17-07-2013 19-07-2013
30-05-2012 Dividend 70.00 Final 18-07-2012 20-07-2012
30-05-2011 Dividend 40.00 Final 02-07-2011 22-07-2011
03-03-2011 Dividend 25.00 Interim 14-03-2011 -
18-06-2010 Dividend 55.00 Final 13-07-2010 15-07-2010

