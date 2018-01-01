You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Balance Sheet
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Sources of Funds
|Share Capital
|97.10
|69.35
|69.33
|Reserves
|1825.04
|1522.79
|1223.47
|Total Shareholders Funds
|1922.14
|1592.14
|1292.80
|Secured Loans
|114.49
|66.51
|213.08
|Unsecured Loans
|6.44
|5.51
|79.12
|Total Debt
|120.93
|72.02
|292.20
|Total Liabilities
|2043.07
|1664.16
|1585.00
|Application of Funds
|Gross Block
|1051.57
|786.55
|1066.74
|Capital Work in Progress
|56.23
|48.77
|87.51
|Investments
|577.62
|415.14
|243.75
|Current Assets, Loans & Advances
|Inventories
|884.17
|688.22
|646.50
|Sundry Debtors
|480.59
|461.46
|434.41
|Cash and Bank
|32.04
|62.81
|141.15
|Loans and Advances
|143.01
|133.31
|110.33
|Total Current Assets
|1539.81
|1345.80
|1332.39
|Current Liabilities and Provisions
|Current Liabilities
|999.90
|838.13
|660.80
|Provisions
|13.83
|11.51
|65.49
|Net Current Assets
|526.08
|496.16
|606.10
|Miscellaneous Expenses not written off
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Deferred Tax Assets
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Deferred Tax Liability
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Net Deferred Tax
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Other Assets
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Assets
|2043.07
|1664.16
|1585.00
