Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Balance Sheet

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Sources of Funds
Share Capital 97.10 69.35 69.33
Reserves 1825.04 1522.79 1223.47
Total Shareholders Funds 1922.14 1592.14 1292.80
Secured Loans 114.49 66.51 213.08
Unsecured Loans 6.44 5.51 79.12
Total Debt 120.93 72.02 292.20
Total Liabilities 2043.07 1664.16 1585.00
Application of Funds
Gross Block 1051.57 786.55 1066.74
Capital Work in Progress 56.23 48.77 87.51
Investments 577.62 415.14 243.75
Current Assets, Loans & Advances
Inventories 884.17 688.22 646.50
Sundry Debtors 480.59 461.46 434.41
Cash and Bank 32.04 62.81 141.15
Loans and Advances 143.01 133.31 110.33
Total Current Assets 1539.81 1345.80 1332.39
Current Liabilities and Provisions
Current Liabilities 999.90 838.13 660.80
Provisions 13.83 11.51 65.49
Net Current Assets 526.08 496.16 606.10
Miscellaneous Expenses not written off 0.00 0.00 0.00
Deferred Tax Assets N/A N/A N/A
Deferred Tax Liability N/A N/A N/A
Net Deferred Tax N/A N/A N/A
Other Assets 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Assets 2043.07 1664.16 1585.00
