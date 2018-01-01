You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
246.05
-0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN
250.00
HIGH
250.00
LOW
243.25
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
245.90
-1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN
249.30
HIGH
249.30
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Financial Overview
|Particulars ( cr)
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Net Sales
|4121.53
|3857.81
|3806.51
|Operating Profit
|770.18
|643.81
|509.59
|Other Income
|135.34
|36.20
|34.19
|Interest
|7.41
|17.05
|34.72
|Depreciation
|97.07
|88.07
|78.62
|Profit Before Tax
|665.70
|538.69
|396.25
|Tax
|219.25
|182.43
|130.22
|Profit After Tax
|446.45
|356.26
|266.03
|Share Capital
|97.10
|69.35
|69.33
|Reserves
|1825.04
|1522.79
|1223.47
|Net Worth
|1922.14
|1592.14
|1292.80
|Loans
|120.93
|72.02
|292.20
|Gross Block
|1051.57
|786.55
|1066.74
|Investments
|577.62
|415.14
|243.75
|Cash
|32.04
|62.81
|141.15
|Debtors
|480.59
|461.46
|434.41
|Net Working Capital
|526.08
|496.16
|606.10
|Operating Profit Margin (%)
|18.69
|16.69
|13.39
|Net Profit Margin (%)
|10.83
|9.23
|6.99
|Earning Per Share (Rs)
|4.60
|5.14
|3.58
|Dividend (%)
|175.00
|165.00
|125.00
|Dividend Payout
|0.00
|0.00
|86.66
