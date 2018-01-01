JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Financial Overview

Particulars ( cr) 2017 2016 2015
Net Sales 4121.53 3857.81 3806.51
Operating Profit 770.18 643.81 509.59
Other Income 135.34 36.20 34.19
Interest 7.41 17.05 34.72
Depreciation 97.07 88.07 78.62
Profit Before Tax 665.70 538.69 396.25
Tax 219.25 182.43 130.22
Profit After Tax 446.45 356.26 266.03
 
Share Capital 97.10 69.35 69.33
Reserves 1825.04 1522.79 1223.47
Net Worth 1922.14 1592.14 1292.80
Loans 120.93 72.02 292.20
Gross Block 1051.57 786.55 1066.74
Investments 577.62 415.14 243.75
Cash 32.04 62.81 141.15
Debtors 480.59 461.46 434.41
Net Working Capital 526.08 496.16 606.10
 
Operating Profit Margin (%) 18.69 16.69 13.39
Net Profit Margin (%) 10.83 9.23 6.99
Earning Per Share (Rs) 4.60 5.14 3.58
Dividend (%) 175.00 165.00 125.00
Dividend Payout 0.00 0.00 86.66
