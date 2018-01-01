JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Profit And Loss

Figures in Rs crore 2017 2016 2015
Income
Sales Turnover 4608.53 4305.91 4212.94
Excise Duty 487.00 448.10 406.43
Net Sales 4121.53 3857.81 3806.51
Other Income 135.34 36.20 34.19
Stock Adjustments 119.28 24.00 24.73
Total Income 4376.15 3918.01 3865.43
Expenditure
Raw Materials 2175.85 2014.32 2250.87
Power & Fuel Cost 36.25 34.32 37.04
Employee Cost 227.92 203.76 178.21
Other Manufacturing Expenses 682.25 624.66 293.85
Selling and Administration Expenses 333.95 286.97 479.64
Miscellaneous Expenses 149.75 110.17 116.23
less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised 0.00 0.00 0.00
Total Expenditure 3605.97 3274.20 3355.84
Operating Profit 770.18 643.81 509.59
Interest 7.41 17.05 34.72
Gross Profit 762.77 626.76 474.87
Depreciation 97.07 88.07 78.62
Profit Before Tax 665.70 538.69 396.25
Tax 219.25 182.43 130.22
Net Profit 446.45 356.26 266.03
