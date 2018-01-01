You are here » Home
» » Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
|OPEN
|250.00
|CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23891.45
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Profit And Loss
|Figures in Rs crore
|2017
|2016
|2015
|Income
|Sales Turnover
|4608.53
|4305.91
|4212.94
|Excise Duty
|487.00
|448.10
|406.43
|Net Sales
|4121.53
|3857.81
|3806.51
|Other Income
|135.34
|36.20
|34.19
|Stock Adjustments
|119.28
|24.00
|24.73
|Total Income
|4376.15
|3918.01
|3865.43
|Expenditure
|Raw Materials
|2175.85
|2014.32
|2250.87
|Power & Fuel Cost
|36.25
|34.32
|37.04
|Employee Cost
|227.92
|203.76
|178.21
|Other Manufacturing Expenses
|682.25
|624.66
|293.85
|Selling and Administration Expenses
|333.95
|286.97
|479.64
|Miscellaneous Expenses
|149.75
|110.17
|116.23
|less: Pre-operative Expenses Capitalised
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Total Expenditure
|3605.97
|3274.20
|3355.84
|Operating Profit
|770.18
|643.81
|509.59
|Interest
|7.41
|17.05
|34.72
|Gross Profit
|762.77
|626.76
|474.87
|Depreciation
|97.07
|88.07
|78.62
|Profit Before Tax
|665.70
|538.69
|396.25
|Tax
|219.25
|182.43
|130.22
|Net Profit
|446.45
|356.26
|266.03
Quick Links for Berger Paints India: