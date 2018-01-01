You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Financial Quarterly
|Figures in Rs crore
|Dec-2017
|Sep-2017
|Jun-2017
|Mar-2017
|Dec-2016
|Revenue
|1190.91
|1136.41
|1149.21
|1016.26
|1048.51
|Other Income
|9.11
|16.66
|10.25
|14.49
|9.18
|Total Income
|1200.02
|1153.07
|1159.46
|1030.75
|1057.69
|Expenditure
|989.89
|954.42
|972.47
|887.14
|885.29
|Operating Profit
|210.13
|198.65
|186.99
|143.61
|172.40
|Interest
|5.52
|5.28
|0.79
|1.55
|2.51
|PBDT
|204.61
|193.37
|186.20
|142.06
|169.89
|Depreciation
|27.69
|27.32
|27.40
|25.24
|24.48
|PBT
|176.75
|164.91
|157.69
|103.62
|144.61
|Tax
|61.89
|56.66
|52.52
|28.65
|48.68
|Net Profit
|114.86
|108.25
|105.17
|74.97
|95.93
|EPS (Rs)
|1.18
|1.11
|1.08
|0.77
|0.99
