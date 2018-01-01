JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Financial Ratios

Ratios 2017 2016 2015
Debt-Equity Ratio 0.05 0.12 0.24
Current Ratio 1.35 1.33 1.25
Asset turnover ratio 5.01 4.65 4.31
Inventory turnover ratio 5.86 6.45 6.66
Debtors turnover ratio 9.78 9.61 10.31
Interest Coverage ratio 75.55 32.59 12.41
Operating Margin (%) 14.25 14.95 12.10
Net Profit Margin (%) 8.04 8.27 6.31
Return on Capital Employed (%) 30.20 34.22 28.41
Return on Net Worth (%) 21.08 24.71 21.96
