Berger Paints India Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15

Net Sales/Income From Operations 2285.62 2064.77 2056.76 1947.84 1909.97

Other Income 26.91 -4.33 111.67 19.95 16.25

Total Income 2312.53 2060.44 2168.43 1967.79 1926.22

Total Expenditure 1926.89 1744.43 1714.26 1621.43 1628.77

Operating Profit 385.64 316.01 454.17 346.36 297.45

Interest 6.07 4.06 3.35 5.70 11.35

Gross Profit 379.57 311.95 450.82 340.66 286.10

Depreciation 54.72 49.72 47.35 44.44 43.63

PBT 322.60 248.22 403.14 282.41 242.47

Tax 109.18 77.32 127.59 85.71 82.91

Net Profit/(Loss) 213.42 170.90 275.55 196.70 159.56

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 -28.00 59.19 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 213.42 198.90 216.36 196.70 159.56

Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 97.10 69.35 69.35

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 2.20 1.76 2.84 2.84 2.29

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 17.37

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.04

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 51.98

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.96