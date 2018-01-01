You are here » Home
» » Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
|OPEN
|250.00
|CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23891.45
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Half Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Sep '17
|Mar '17
|Sep '16
|Mar '16
|Sep '15
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|2285.62
|2064.77
|2056.76
|1947.84
|1909.97
|Other Income
|26.91
|-4.33
|111.67
|19.95
|16.25
|Total Income
|2312.53
|2060.44
|2168.43
|1967.79
|1926.22
|Total Expenditure
|1926.89
|1744.43
|1714.26
|1621.43
|1628.77
|Operating Profit
|385.64
|316.01
|454.17
|346.36
|297.45
|Interest
|6.07
|4.06
|3.35
|5.70
|11.35
|Gross Profit
|379.57
|311.95
|450.82
|340.66
|286.10
|Depreciation
|54.72
|49.72
|47.35
|44.44
|43.63
|PBT
|322.60
|248.22
|403.14
|282.41
|242.47
|Tax
|109.18
|77.32
|127.59
|85.71
|82.91
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|213.42
|170.90
|275.55
|196.70
|159.56
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|-28.00
|59.19
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|213.42
|198.90
|216.36
|196.70
|159.56
|Equity Share Capital
|97.10
|97.10
|97.10
|69.35
|69.35
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|2.20
|1.76
|2.84
|2.84
|2.29
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|17.37
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.04
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|51.98
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.96
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Berger Paints India: