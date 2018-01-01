JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Half Yearly Result

Particulars ( cr) Sep '17 Mar '17 Sep '16 Mar '16 Sep '15
Net Sales/Income From Operations 2285.62 2064.77 2056.76 1947.84 1909.97
Other Income 26.91 -4.33 111.67 19.95 16.25
Total Income 2312.53 2060.44 2168.43 1967.79 1926.22
Total Expenditure 1926.89 1744.43 1714.26 1621.43 1628.77
Operating Profit 385.64 316.01 454.17 346.36 297.45
Interest 6.07 4.06 3.35 5.70 11.35
Gross Profit 379.57 311.95 450.82 340.66 286.10
Depreciation 54.72 49.72 47.35 44.44 43.63
PBT 322.60 248.22 403.14 282.41 242.47
Tax 109.18 77.32 127.59 85.71 82.91
Net Profit/(Loss) 213.42 170.90 275.55 196.70 159.56
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 -28.00 59.19 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 213.42 198.90 216.36 196.70 159.56
Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 97.10 69.35 69.35
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 2.20 1.76 2.84 2.84 2.29
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 17.37
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.04
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 51.98
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.96
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
