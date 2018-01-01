You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|OPEN
|250.00
|CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23891.45
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Nine Monthly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Dec '17
|Dec '16
|Dec '15
|Dec '14
|Dec '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|3476.53
|3105.27
|2914.27
|2879.71
|2531.68
|Other Income
|36.02
|120.85
|24.04
|24.82
|21.99
|Total Income
|3512.55
|3226.12
|2938.31
|2904.53
|2553.67
|Total Expenditure
|2916.78
|2599.55
|2458.88
|2526.12
|2244.57
|Operating Profit
|595.77
|626.57
|479.43
|378.41
|309.10
|Interest
|11.59
|5.86
|14.93
|26.80
|24.43
|Gross Profit
|584.18
|620.71
|464.50
|351.61
|284.67
|Depreciation
|82.41
|71.83
|66.27
|58.84
|40.79
|PBT
|499.35
|547.75
|398.23
|292.77
|243.88
|Tax
|171.07
|176.27
|136.92
|97.42
|67.57
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|328.28
|371.48
|261.31
|195.35
|176.31
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|0.00
|58.66
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|328.28
|312.82
|261.31
|195.35
|176.31
|Equity Share Capital
|97.10
|97.10
|69.35
|69.33
|69.30
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|3.38
|3.83
|3.77
|5.64
|5.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|8.68
|8.68
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|25.03
|25.04
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|25.99
|25.97
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|74.97
|74.96
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
