Berger Paints India Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 3476.53 3105.27 2914.27 2879.71 2531.68

Other Income 36.02 120.85 24.04 24.82 21.99

Total Income 3512.55 3226.12 2938.31 2904.53 2553.67

Total Expenditure 2916.78 2599.55 2458.88 2526.12 2244.57

Operating Profit 595.77 626.57 479.43 378.41 309.10

Interest 11.59 5.86 14.93 26.80 24.43

Gross Profit 584.18 620.71 464.50 351.61 284.67

Depreciation 82.41 71.83 66.27 58.84 40.79

PBT 499.35 547.75 398.23 292.77 243.88

Tax 171.07 176.27 136.92 97.42 67.57

Net Profit/(Loss) 328.28 371.48 261.31 195.35 176.31

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 0.00 58.66 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 328.28 312.82 261.31 195.35 176.31

Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 69.35 69.33 69.30

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

EPS

Basic EPS 3.38 3.83 3.77 5.64 5.09

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 8.68 8.68

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.03 25.04

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 25.99 25.97

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.97 74.96