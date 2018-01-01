JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 250.00
CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Filter:

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Nine Monthly Result

Particulars ( cr) Dec '17 Dec '16 Dec '15 Dec '14 Dec '13
Net Sales/Income From Operations 3476.53 3105.27 2914.27 2879.71 2531.68
Other Income 36.02 120.85 24.04 24.82 21.99
Total Income 3512.55 3226.12 2938.31 2904.53 2553.67
Total Expenditure 2916.78 2599.55 2458.88 2526.12 2244.57
Operating Profit 595.77 626.57 479.43 378.41 309.10
Interest 11.59 5.86 14.93 26.80 24.43
Gross Profit 584.18 620.71 464.50 351.61 284.67
Depreciation 82.41 71.83 66.27 58.84 40.79
PBT 499.35 547.75 398.23 292.77 243.88
Tax 171.07 176.27 136.92 97.42 67.57
Net Profit/(Loss) 328.28 371.48 261.31 195.35 176.31
Minority Interest After NP - - - - -
Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -
Exceptional Items 0.00 58.66 0.00 0.00 0.00
Profit After Exceptional Items 328.28 312.82 261.31 195.35 176.31
Equity Share Capital 97.10 97.10 69.35 69.33 69.30
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
EPS
Basic EPS 3.38 3.83 3.77 5.64 5.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 8.68 8.68
Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 0.00 25.03 25.04
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 25.99 25.97
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 74.97 74.96
Note : PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Next

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Berger Paints India: