Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
Filter:
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Yearly Result
|Particulars ( cr)
|Mar '17
|Mar '16
|Mar '15
|Mar '14
|Mar '13
|Net Sales/Income From Operations
|4121.53
|3857.81
|3806.51
|3384.82
|3024.21
|Other Income
|107.34
|36.20
|34.19
|30.59
|30.76
|Total Income
|4228.87
|3894.01
|3840.70
|3415.41
|3054.97
|Total Expenditure
|3458.69
|3250.20
|3331.11
|2995.18
|2687.89
|Operating Profit
|770.18
|643.81
|509.59
|420.23
|367.08
|Interest
|7.41
|17.05
|34.72
|34.26
|27.67
|Gross Profit
|762.77
|626.76
|474.87
|385.97
|339.41
|Depreciation
|97.07
|88.07
|78.62
|58.27
|46.28
|PBT
|651.36
|524.88
|396.25
|327.70
|293.13
|Tax
|204.91
|168.62
|130.22
|93.45
|83.33
|Net Profit/(Loss)
|446.45
|356.26
|266.03
|234.25
|209.80
|Minority Interest After NP
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Net Profit after Minority Interest
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Exceptional Items
|39.35
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Profit After Exceptional Items
|407.10
|356.26
|266.03
|234.25
|209.80
|Equity Share Capital
|97.10
|69.35
|69.33
|69.30
|69.26
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|1825.04
|1522.79
|1222.64
|1061.76
|914.33
|EPS
|Basic EPS
|4.60
|5.14
|3.84
|6.76
|6.06
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|17.36
|8.68
|8.47
|Share Holding (%)
|0.00
|0.00
|25.03
|25.04
|24.46
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of Shares (Crores)
|0
|0
|51.97
|25.97
|26.16
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|0.00
|0.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|0.00
|0.00
|74.97
|74.96
|75.54
|
Note :
|PBT include deferred tax and fringe benefit tax Net profit figures include extra-ordinary items income/expenditure.
Quick Links for Berger Paints India: