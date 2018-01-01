Berger Paints India Ltd.

Particulars ( cr) Mar '17 Mar '16 Mar '15 Mar '14 Mar '13

Net Sales/Income From Operations 4121.53 3857.81 3806.51 3384.82 3024.21

Other Income 107.34 36.20 34.19 30.59 30.76

Total Income 4228.87 3894.01 3840.70 3415.41 3054.97

Total Expenditure 3458.69 3250.20 3331.11 2995.18 2687.89

Operating Profit 770.18 643.81 509.59 420.23 367.08

Interest 7.41 17.05 34.72 34.26 27.67

Gross Profit 762.77 626.76 474.87 385.97 339.41

Depreciation 97.07 88.07 78.62 58.27 46.28

PBT 651.36 524.88 396.25 327.70 293.13

Tax 204.91 168.62 130.22 93.45 83.33

Net Profit/(Loss) 446.45 356.26 266.03 234.25 209.80

Minority Interest After NP - - - - -

Net Profit after Minority Interest - - - - -

Exceptional Items 39.35 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

Profit After Exceptional Items 407.10 356.26 266.03 234.25 209.80

Equity Share Capital 97.10 69.35 69.33 69.30 69.26

Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves 1825.04 1522.79 1222.64 1061.76 914.33

EPS

Basic EPS 4.60 5.14 3.84 6.76 6.06

Public Share Holding

No Of Shares (Crores) 0 0 17.36 8.68 8.47

Share Holding (%) 0.00 0.00 25.03 25.04 24.46

Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding

a) Pledged/Encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 0 0 0

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

- Per. of Shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00

b) Non-encumbered

- Number of Shares (Crores) 0 0 51.97 25.97 26.16

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) 0.00 0.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) 0.00 0.00 74.97 74.96 75.54