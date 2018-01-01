JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Listing Info

Key Dates
Year Ending Month March
AGM Date (Month) Aug
Book Closure Date (Month) Jul/Aug
Listing Information
Face Value Of Equity Shares 1
Market Lot Of Equity Shares 1
BSE Code 509480
NSE Code BERGEPAINT
BSE Group A
Whether The Company Forms A Part Of The Following Indices -
Sensex No
Nifty No
BSE 100 No
BSE 200 Yes
BSE 500 Yes
CNX 500 Yes
CNX Midcap No
Listing On
Listing On The Stock Exchange, Mumbai Stock Exchange, Kolkata Stock Exchange, National Stock Exchange of India Ltd., MCX-SX Stock Exchange

