You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
|OPEN
|250.00
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
|OPEN
|250.00
|CLOSE
|246.75
|VOLUME
|45594
|52-Week high
|285.75
|52-Week low
|222.50
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23,891
|Buy Price
|0.00
|Buy Qty
|0.00
|Sell Price
|0.00
|Sell Qty
|0.00
|OPEN
|249.30
|PREVIOUS CLOSE
|247.20
|VOLUME
|456508
|52-Week high
|286.30
|52-Week low
|222.70
|P/E
|56.69
|Mkt Cap.(Rs cr)
|23891.45
|Buy Price
|245.55
|Buy Qty
|4109.00
|Sell Price
|245.85
|Sell Qty
|69.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Locations
|Location Type
|Address
|Registered Office
|
Berger House
129 Park Street
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-033-22499009/22277288
Phone1 - 91-033-22299724-28
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - consumerfeedback@bergerindia.com
|Others
|
22 Fort A Street
K R Road
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-2670 9641
Phone1 - 91-80-2670 1315/1815
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Bansal Tea Warehouse
2nd Mile Sevoke Road
Siliguri - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-353-2548886/5391
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 9 Sidco Industrial
Estate Sipcot Phase-III
Hosur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-4344-274939/929
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
84/1-B Fazalganj
Industrial Area
Kanpur - India
FAX - 91-512 224 2262
Phone1 - 91-512 224 2259/60/61
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Asiatic Compound Basti Baba
Khel Kapurthala Road
Jalandhar - India
FAX - 91-181-2651096
Phone1 - 91-181-2651096/3209989
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Apphira Building
Fruit Garden Jowai Road
Shillong - India
FAX - 91-364-2226072
Phone1 - 91-364-2229587/6072
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
100A & B Kabir Subhanta Sarani
Beliaghata
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-33 6616 1801/02/03
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Kataria Complex Khasra
No 10947/7283/2918/2
Gurgaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-124 225 5470/473
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/O Nath Warehousing Co
Survey No 164 Fursungi Road
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-26980158
Phone1 - 91-20-32549910/26980158
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
P-1 Transport Depot Road
Kolkata - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-033-2456 8019/021
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Pattanwala Glass Works
LBS Marg Chirag Nagar
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-25166406
Phone1 - 91-22-25168355/7398/9414
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
E-21
Old Industrial Area
Bhatinda - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-164-2240 239/2222 473
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Door No 456 Goods Shed Road
Ward No VIII
Kottayam - India
FAX - 91-481-230 2669
Phone1 - 91-481-230 2669/2670
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/2 & 3 FG Patel Estate Opp
L&T NIRO Survey No 395National
Vadodara - India
FAX - 91-265-224 3231
Phone1 - 91-265-224 3070/1/2
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/0 Shelly Products
45 Ancillary Industrial Estate
Bhopal - India
FAX - 91-755-4261 495
Phone1 - 91-755-4261 495/2600 856
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
PlotNo 7A Sector 24
Industrial Area
Faridabad - India
FAX - 91-129-2233 436
Phone1 - 91-129-2230 936/223 7036
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 94
Sector 25
Panipat - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-180-3209805/2001750
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Do No 3/95 S No 240/1
Srinivasa Puram Tiruchanoor
Tirupati - India
FAX - 91-877-223 9200
Phone1 - 91-877-223 9395
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
PlotNo 4/7Block 12 Namak Kothi
Compound Kanchghar Road North
Jabalpur - India
FAX - 91-0761-2629563
Phone1 - 91-0761-262 0532/9563
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
114A-115A
Jhotwara Industrial Area
Jaipur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-141-234 4162/234 4054
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Krystal Ice Factory Kunjwani
By-pass Crossing
Jammu - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-191-2483 455/895
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 17-18 Bhel Colony
Rasoolpura
Secunderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-2790 4495
Phone1 - 91-40-27904495/32999779
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
102 & 103 DDA Transport Centre
Punjabi Bagh Chowk
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2543 8880
Phone1 - 91-11-2511 7460/7461
Phone2 - 91-11-2831 6922/6923
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
62/1 Rama Road
Industrial Area
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2591 3380
Phone1 - 91-11-2591 3379/2591 3380/3257 3141
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Industrial Plot No E 12 SMA
Industrial Estate GT Karnal
New Delhi - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-11-27692270/71/72
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Hanuram Boro Path Kachari
Basti Dispur
Guwahati - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-361-234 8381/259 5169
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
41-44 New Arya Nagar
Patel Marg
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Pama Complex DLW Road
Shivadaspur Lehartara
Varanasi - India
FAX - 91-542-237 1042
Phone1 - 91-542-2371041/42
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
No 20-1085 Nereshwalya
Cross Road Baside Rosario
Mangalore - India
FAX - 91-824-2443 622
Phone1 - 91-824-242 8221/2443622
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Ground Floor & 1st floor
Saraswati Kutir Pandari
Raipur - India
FAX - 91-0771-2422250
Phone1 - 91-0771-2426361/2550
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 270 Industrial Area-A
Near SBI
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-161-2220270
Phone1 - 91-161-3205552/2220270
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
B-20 Sector-3
Noida - India
FAX - 91-120-2545776
Phone1 - 91-120-2533681/2544164
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Eastern Agro Processing & Tea
Ware Housing Co-op Society Com
Guwahati - India
FAX - 91-361-2307339
Phone1 - 91-361-2307336/338
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Apeejay House
D/207 TTC Indusstrial Area
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-55905067
Phone1 - 91-022-27635424/5425/0271/6778
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/o Chhabda & Company
Sharda Rice Mill Gali
Raipur - India
FAX - 91-771-2285361
Phone1 - 91-771-2283724/6451009
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Polt No 60 Industrial Area
Phase-1
Panchkula - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-712-6540 743
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Survey No 616/A Valath Arcade
VP Marakkar Road Edappally
Kochi - India
FAX - 91-484-255 0270
Phone1 - 91-484-255 1150/255 0470/394 1695
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Godown Nos 7 To 11 Popular
Estate Opp Aslali Police
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-079-26891300/1333
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
12 13 & 14 V L Estate
Near Jamnagar Transport Co
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-79-2689 1482
Phone1 - 91-79-2689 1481/83
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 39-40 Sharma Colony
Extension Road No 4 Bias Godam
Jaipur - India
FAX - 91-0141-221 7973 (PP)
Phone1 - 91-0141 221 7498/221 6396
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
32-1-201 Bowdara Road
Visakhapatnam - India
FAX - 91-891-250 2087
Phone1 - 91-891-250 2087/273 1820
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
12-B Industrial Estate
Govindpura Bhopal
Bhopal - India
FAX - 91-0755-426 1495
Phone1 - 91-0755-426 1495/426 7374
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
7/9 Hal Ancillary Complex
Ismailganj
Lucknow - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
3976/80 Ajmeri Gate Corner
Ajmeri Gate
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-23216792
Phone1 - 91-11-23216792/32573212
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Shriniwas Estate Arlem Junctio
Chalta No 39 PT Sheet No 27
Margao - India
FAX - 91-832 27497607
Phone1 - 91-832 2749758/59
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
1/90 D&E Davood chambers Butt
Road Chungam P.O West Hill
Kozhikode - India
FAX - 91-495-238 0492
Phone1 - 91-495-3268877/2380492
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Block-A-1 Plot B-2 & B-3
Pankha Road Janakpuri
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2554 8654
Phone1 - 91-11-2562 3741/3742
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Village-Devla
P O Suraipur
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
8 Main Road
Gnanapragasam nagar
Pondicherry (U T) - India
FAX - 91-413-224 8098
Phone1 - 91-413-224 9035/8098
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
6C
Rameshwar Shaw Road
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-22897084
Phone1 - 91-33-22454361/22900994/22848012
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Khasra 18 Plot No 4 & 5
Pandey layout
Nagpur - India
FAX - 91-07104-221512
Phone1 - 91-07104-221529/221512
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
100 New Arya Nagar Patel Marg
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - 91-120-285 2093
Phone1 - 91-120-285 2093/285 1081
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No C-8/2
TTC Industrial Area
Navi Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-2762 2950
Phone1 - 91-22-3216 8090
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
112/7 Katha No 116 Garvebha
VIP Alya Begur Hobli
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-2573 6659
Phone1 - 91-80-2573 6082/6393
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 146 Sector-A Zone-B
Mancheswar Industrial Estate
Bhubaneswar - India
FAX - 91-674-2588721
Phone1 - 91-674-2588719/8720
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Chembukkavu Village
Survey No 646/1,650/6 and 648
Trichur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Clutter Back Ganj
Opp GTI 7th Km Stone
Bareilly - India
FAX - 91-581 255 0481
Phone1 - 91-581-248 0340/0940
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Bhakhoowala Bagh
Lala Mast Ram Vaid
Jammu - India
FAX - 91-191-245 3816
Phone1 - 91-191-245 1657/2453816
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Apeejay House
Dinsha Vatcha Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-66340278
Phone1 - 91-022-22821067/1116/22842964/3010
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
D No 92 A Layout G1
Police Station N R Mohalla
Mysore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-821-249 6633/77
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Bindra Complex S-1
Transport Nagar
Gorakhpur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-551-2334244/4245
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
20 Navalakha Timber Scheme
1st Floor Lohamandi
Indore - India
FAX - 91-731-4088473
Phone1 - 91-731-3209486/4088473
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C-18 MIDC Panderpur Waluj
Aurangabad (Maharashtra) - India
FAX - 91-240-255 5177/5178
Phone1 - 91-240 255 5177/5178
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Ravji Sojpal Compound
Gollandaji Hill Road
Mumbai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-22-2412 5606/8876
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/o Handa Ice Factory
Santokhpura Hoshiarpur
Jalandhar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-181-265 1096/0049
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
TC No 18/1958
Soumya Theatre Complex
Thiruvananthapuram - India
FAX - 91-471-2359123
Phone1 - 91-471-2359121/22
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
S N 94/5 B/h Manav Daya Trust
Hospital Kadodara Rd AT Saroli
Surat - India
FAX - 91-261-264 8614
Phone1 - 91-261-264 6440/264 8614
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/oSumitra Warehousing Complex
497 Katangi Road
Jabalpur - India
FAX - 91-761-409 2208
Phone1 - 91-761-409 2200 - 08
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
A-13 Mayapuri Phase-II
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-011-28115672
Phone1 - 91-011-28115672/28117479/32573141
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
123/361 Fazal Ganj
Industrial Area
Kanpur - India
FAX - 91-512-2230974
Phone1 - 91-512-2236761/2230974/3209738
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
R 1-4 Tirupati Estate
Near IBP Petrol Pump Aslali
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-02718-261074
Phone1 - 91-02718-261072/32525825
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
D-14/2 Okhhla Industrial Area
Phase II
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-26385644
Phone1 - 91-11-2638 4714/4796/7256
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 32 Peenya III Phase
Industrial Area Sy No 93
Bangalore - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
126 Peters Road
Chennai - India
FAX - 91-44-28350189
Phone1 - 91-44-28353752/2295/0242
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
M/S Bankers Brothers Estate
No 1 N H No 8 AT&PO Padamla
Vadodara - India
FAX - 91-265-2243170
Phone1 - 91-265-2243170/093779 85634
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
6 Hal Ancillary Complex
Ismailganj Faizabad Road
Lucknow - India
FAX - 91-522-272 1729
Phone1 - 91-522 272 1726/27
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
H-102 & 103 Sector-9
Noida - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-310 4829/253 2251
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Sundara Bhavanam
Door No 175
Madurai - India
FAX - 91-452-2629023
Phone1 - 91-452-262 8274/8312
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
TPS Godwon
Anisabad Bye Pass Road
Patna - India
FAX - 91-612-2256006
Phone1 - 91-612-2256004/2256006
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
No 249/2B Opp Sit Hostel
Tanjavur Main Road
Trichi - India
FAX - 91-431-244 0104
Phone1 - 91-431-244 1476/71
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
1/2 Mau Road Opp Ganapati
Apartments Khandari
Agra - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-562-253 0688/253 1422
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
S C O 268 Sector 32 D
Chandigarh - India
FAX - 91-172-2663823/2605149
Phone1 - 91-172-2605149/2663823/3209987
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Road No 2&3 Crossing
Dheleswar Natunpally
Agartala - India
FAX - 91-381-2202760
Phone1 - 91-381-2208404
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
35-A tagore Nagar
Near DCM
Jaipur - India
FAX - 91-141-2356426
Phone1 - 91-141-2353741/3269963
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
4B-Extension Industrial Area-A
Ludhiana - India
FAX - 91-161-260 5039
Phone1 - 91-161-222 3581/5216
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Road No A-1 Hawai Nagar
Near Birsa Chowk
Ranchi - India
FAX - 91-651-2253746
Phone1 - 91-651-2253746/3209987
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Apeejay House
M S lad Industrial Estate
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-022-2857 9867
Phone1 - 91-022-2857 4186
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
305 Laxmi Commercial Centre
Senapati Bapat Marg
Mumbai - India
FAX - 91-22-24371060
Phone1 - 91-22-24371034/53/62/63
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
421 Industrial Area
Phase-IX
Mohali - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-172 509 5105/06
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
19/1051 Puthiyapalam Road
Thali
Kozhikode - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-495-270 0906/3412/4822
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 9 10 11 Survey No112/1
Ruda Transport Nagar Anandpar
Rajkot - India
FAX - 91-281-270 2564
Phone1 - 91-281-270 2563/2564
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
329/2 Udyog Nagar
Nemawar Road
Indore - India
FAX - 91-731-2494 613
Phone1 - 91-731-4294 601 - 617
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
7-A(I) Heavy Industrial Area
Shastri Circle
Jodhpur - India
FAX - 91-291 274 4262
Phone1 - 91-291 274 4792/262
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
3D/44 A(B P) NIT
Faridabad - India
FAX - 91-129-2426440
Phone1 - 91-129-2426440/3209885
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
R S No 171/2
Kanura Donka Road Enikepadu
Vijayawada - India
FAX - 91-866-284 3640
Phone1 - 91-866-284 3641/42
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
39/2322-23 Sakhia Vilas
Jhansi Road Lashkar
Gwalior - India
FAX - 91-751-2327071
Phone1 - 91-751-2327071
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 136-140/92
Industrial Area
Chandigarh - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-172-2637 181/4670 401
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
8-182/1 Aish Bagh
Kaladhungi Road Ward No 8
Haldwani - India
FAX - 91-5946-254596
Phone1 - 91-5946-326984/254596
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
No 114/16 Patel Puttiah
Industrial Estate Mysore Road
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-80-26752896
Phone1 - 91-80-32935557/26752865
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Warehouse No MJ-2 Hari Chand
Mela Ram Complex Village
Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2211 8880
Phone1 - 91-11-2234 1985/1422
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
19-DDA Commercial Complex
Kailash Colony Extn Zamrudpur
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2924 7864
Phone1 - 91-11-2923 0387/2924 0394/95/96
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
1/1 Mettupalayam Road
Cheran Nagar P O
Coimbatore - India
FAX - 91-422-243 1132
Phone1 - 91-422-243 4508/243 1132
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
243/1 BT Road
Kolkata - India
FAX - 91-33-25779613
Phone1 - 91-33-25775081/9621/25784976
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/o Jai Bhavani Mata Ware
Housing Company Phursungi
Pune - India
FAX - 91-20-2698 0338
Phone1 - 91-20-64784010 - 25
Phone2 - 91-20-26981026/2270/2271/0031
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
108/3 Chander Nagar
Dehradun - India
FAX - 91-135 2722366
Phone1 - 91-135-2629809
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C-1 Compartment Central
Warehouse APMC Yeshwanthpur
Bangalore - India
FAX - 91-080-2337 7643
Phone1 - 91-080-2337 7643/5762 0954
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
PO College Square
Burdhwan Compound
Cuttack - India
FAX - 91-671-2647584
Phone1 - 91-671-2649616/7584
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C-213 SITE-I Bulandsahar
Industrial Area Opp Silver
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - 91-120-4164110
Phone1 - 91-120-3269987/3292682
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Jai Singh Farm Aonla Choki
Road Gaujajali Uttar
Haldwani - India
FAX - 91-5946 234 066
Phone1 - 91-5946-245 648/245 652
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Asho Chak
Nand Lal Chhapra
Patna - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-612-326 1558/ 232 1279
Phone2 - 09386140722
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Baphana Warehousing Gate Nos
102&103 Ambe Hill 10th Mile
Nashik - India
FAX - 91-255-7279015
Phone1 - 91-255-7279015
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
C/O Nirman Ghar (Basement)
Near Fire Station Sector-3
Solan - India
FAX - 91-1792-232002
Phone1 - 91-1792-232002/320498
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 43A
Sector-I
Parwanoo - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-179 2645012/500012
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Vanashri Traders Compound
Torvi Hakkal Mill Road
Hubli - India
FAX - 91-836-2268 241
Phone1 - 91-836-2218 025/27
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
2A B&C Tirupati Estate
Opp Bansidhar Engineering Work
Ahmedabad - India
FAX - 91-79-25735687
Phone1 - 91-79-25735737/32922800
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No 5 Jain Layout
Amravati Road Control Wadi
Nagpur - India
FAX - 91-7104-221512/221529
Phone1 - 91-7104-221512/221529
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Village Dariya Ut
Opp Chandigarh Rly Stn
Chandigarh - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-0172 645 0261
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Survey No 133 Plassey Lanes
Bowenpally
Secunderabad - India
FAX - 91-40-2795506
Phone1 - 91-40-27953677/88/99
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
178/1 Piplia Rao A B Road
Opp Bhopal Motors
Indore - India
FAX - 91-0731-246 6175
Phone1 - 91-0731-236 4207/402 3635
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
41-44 New Arya Nagar
Patel Marg
Ghaziabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
365 400 Yards Sultanpur
Mehrauli Gurgaon Road
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-26802293
Phone1 - 91-11-26802293/32573398
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Pama Complex
Lahartara DLW Road
Varanasi - India
FAX - 91-542-2372278
Phone1 - 91-542-2372279/3209989
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
50/857 C1 Kalyani Towers
Changampuzha Samadhi Road
Cochin - India
FAX - 91-484-2332485
Phone1 - 91-484-3269969/2535464
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
12/3 Asaf Ali Road
New Delhi - India
FAX - 91-11-2328 2366
Phone1 - 91-11-2325 3494/3515
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
3/165 Wheels Real Estate
Chelakkottukara
Thrissur - India
FAX - 91-487-242 9846
Phone1 - 91-487-242 9846/242 9836
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
Plot No D-18
Ambattur Industrial Estate
Chennai - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-44-2635 7835/6/7/8/9
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
202 Water Supply Road
Navi Koliwada
Kalyan - India
FAX - 91-2522-280667
Phone1 - 91-2522-280265/281147
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
E-126 Transport Nagar
Kanpur Road
Lucknow - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-0522-243 6846/243 9377
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Others
|
No56/C Vivenda Gaurish Nirboga
Camurlin-Village Post Loutulim
Salcette - India
FAX - 91-832-285 8815
Phone1 - 91-832-326 4142/285 8815
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - N.A.
|Factory/plant
|
316-317 Kundaim Industrial
Estate Kundaim
Goa - India
FAX - 91-832-2395663/610
Phone1 - 91-832-2395610/6407
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No G-35 Additional Jejuri
Industrial Area Tal- Purandar
Pune - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 0211-5254816/17/18/19
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
14 & 15 Swarnamoyee Road
Botanical Garden
Howrah - India
FAX - 91-33-26682956
Phone1 - 91-33-26684706 (4 Lines)
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
Rishra
103 G T Road
Hooghly - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-33-26720641/42
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
IIDC Centre Project
Bhomoraguri / Natali
Nagaon - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
38A Industrial Area
Bulandshahar Road
Sikandrabad - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-5735-222384/222249
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 262 Industrial Growth
Center Thumukunta (V) Hindupur
Anantapur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 08556-297245
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
53-56 Pandasozhanallur
Nettapakkam Commune Village
Pondicherry (U T) - India
FAX - 91-413-2699171
Phone1 - 91-413-2699574/171
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
D-20 Site B Surajpur Indl Area
Greater Noida Distt
Gautam Budh Nagar - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-120-2561320/2560621/2561321
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
Plot No 32 (PT) APIIC Industri
Park Gollapuram
Anantapur - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
SIDCO Indust Growth Centre
Sambha
Jammu - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - 91-9123-246451/58/59
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
|Factory/plant
|
IIDC OF AIDC Nathkuchi Nr Nort
East Mega Food Park Tihu
Nalbari - India
FAX - N.A.
Phone1 - N.A.
Phone2 - N.A.
Email - investor@insecticidesindia.com
Quick Links for Berger Paints India:
-
NewsAnnouncements Brokerage Reports Business Earnings Sector
-
Corporate ActionAGM Board Meetings Bonus Dividends EGM Rights Split
-
INFORMATIONBulk Deals Company History MF Holding Listing Info Locations Shareholding
-
FinancialsFinancial Overview Balance Sheet Profit & Loss Cash Flow Ratios Quarterly Results Half Yearly Results Nine Monthly Results Yearly Results
-
Annual ReportAuditors Report Chairman's Speech Company Management Directors' Report Finished Goods Raw Materials
-
Peer ComparisonCompetition Market Cap Price Price Performance Net Sales Net Profit Total Assets Historical Prices