JUST IN
You are here » Home » » Berger Paints India Ltd

Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
Add to Watchlist  |   Add to Portfolio
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
OPEN 250.00
CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00

Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Share Holding

(in %) Dec 2017 Sep 2017 Jun 2017 Mar 2017 Dec 2016
Promoter & Group
Foreign 14.49 14.49 14.49 14.49 14.49
Indian 60.50 60.50 60.50 60.50 60.51
Total Promoters 74.99 74.99 74.99 74.99 75.00
Non Promoter
Institutions 14.27 14.13 14.16 14.11 14.23
Financial Institutions / Banks 0.06 0.05 0.02 0.03 0.02
Foreign Institutional Investors 10.67 10.50 10.83 10.89 6.58
Insurance Companies 1.95 2.00 1.94 2.01 1.40
Mutual Funds / UTI 1.51 1.51 1.36 1.18 1.00
Non-Institution 10.75 10.88 10.85 10.90 10.78
Indian Public 7.72 8.04 8.07 8.13 8.00
Others 3.03 2.84 2.78 2.77 2.78
Total Non Promoter 25.02 25.01 25.01 25.01 25.01
Total Promoter & Non Promoter 100.01 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.01
Custodians 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00 0.00
Grand Total 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00 100.00

Browse STOCK Companies

Quick Links for Berger Paints India: