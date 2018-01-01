You are here » Home
Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|
BSE
15:40 | 12 Mar
|
246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|
NSE
15:28 | 12 Mar
|
245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Share Holding
|(in %)
|Dec 2017
|Sep 2017
|Jun 2017
|Mar 2017
|Dec 2016
|Promoter & Group
|Foreign
|14.49
|14.49
|14.49
|14.49
|14.49
|Indian
|60.50
|60.50
|60.50
|60.50
|60.51
|Total Promoters
|74.99
|74.99
|74.99
|74.99
|75.00
|Non Promoter
|Institutions
|14.27
|14.13
|14.16
|14.11
|14.23
|Financial Institutions / Banks
|0.06
|0.05
|0.02
|0.03
|0.02
|Foreign Institutional Investors
|10.67
|10.50
|10.83
|10.89
|6.58
|Insurance Companies
|1.95
|2.00
|1.94
|2.01
|1.40
|Mutual Funds / UTI
|1.51
|1.51
|1.36
|1.18
|1.00
|Non-Institution
|10.75
|10.88
|10.85
|10.90
|10.78
|Indian Public
|7.72
|8.04
|8.07
|8.13
|8.00
|Others
|3.03
|2.84
|2.78
|2.77
|2.78
|Total Non Promoter
|25.02
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|25.01
|Total Promoter & Non Promoter
|100.01
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.01
|Custodians
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Grand Total
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
|100.00
