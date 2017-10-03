Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Latest News & Headlines
-
Brighter year ahead: analysts expect 14-21% rise in paint stocks
9.47 pm | 7 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
Given the pickup in the rural economy and expected growth of the automobile and infrastructure sectors, major paint players are likely to clock double...
-
Berger Paints to build new plant in Uttar Pradesh with Rs 1.5 bn investment
10.02 pm | 3 Mar 2018 | Business Standard
The plant will largely manufacture decorative paints and cater to local needs for industrial coatings
-
Nifty outlook and top trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher for today
5.52 pm | 1 Feb 2018 | Business Standard
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher:
-
Buy TCS, Beger Paints, Cadila Healthcare, says Prabhudas Lilladher
8.24 am | 19 Dec 2017 | Business Standard
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
FMCG companies make a beeline for Assam following tax sops
1.26 am | 25 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Assam is fast becoming the favourite destination of investment for the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) segment after the union government rolled out...
-
Key trading ideas: Buy PNB, Berger Paints, BHEL
8.25 am | 23 Nov 2017 | Business Standard
Few trading ideas by Vaishali Parekh, Research Analyst - Technical Research at Prabhudas Lilladher
-
Technical calls for today's trade: Buy Berger Paints, Ashok Leyland
8.16 am | 3 Oct 2017 | Business Standard
Nifty outlook and few trading ideas by Prabhudas Lilladher
