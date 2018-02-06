Berger Paints India Ltd.
|BSE: 509480
|Sector: Consumer
|NSE: BERGEPAINT
|ISIN Code: INE463A01038
|BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar
|246.05
|
-0.70
(-0.28%)
|
OPEN
250.00
|
HIGH
250.00
|
LOW
243.25
|NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar
|245.90
|
-1.30
(-0.53%)
|
OPEN
249.30
|
HIGH
249.30
|
LOW
243.35
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Announcements
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Updates
26/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)-Analyst / Investor Meet - Outcome
12/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Nine Months Ended 31/12/2017
06/02/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Status Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 31/12/2017
12/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Board Meeting On 06/02/2018
05/01/2018 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Investor Presentation
06/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Press Release / Media Release (Revised)
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Revised Results Press Release for September 30 2017
03/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Financial Results For The Quarter And Six Months Ended 30/09/2017.
02/11/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Certificate Under Regulation 40(9) Of SEBI (Listing Obligation & Disclosure Requirements) 2015
24/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30Th September 2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Board Meeting On 02/11/2017
13/10/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Updates
07/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Scrutinizers Report
05/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Outcome of AGM
05/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30Th June 2017
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Unaudited Financial Results For The Quarter Ended 30/06/2017
04/08/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Updates on Strike
25/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Statement Of Investor Complaints For The Quarter Ended 30-06-2017.
18/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
-
Berger Paints India Ltd Postal Ballot & E-Voting Results
17/07/2017 | bse | Downlaod PDF
