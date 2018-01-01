JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
250.00

250.00

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
249.30

249.30

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Market Capital

Market Cap

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG(%) 52 Wk High 52 Wk Low MKT-CAP
(RS CR)
ITC 270.00 4.09 353.20 250.35 329383.78
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 1.84 1415.15 867.50 286698.84
Asian Paints 1130.95 0.28 1261.25 1026.80 108480.72
Titan Company 828.55 1.24 938.00 440.50 73558.67
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 0.54 1124.70 802.08 73529.30
Dabur India 327.15 0.11 368.00 265.05 57627.47
United Spirits 3137.15 5.50 4003.45 1831.25 45592.20
Marico 309.10 0.55 347.80 278.50 39898.63
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 0.40 9899.85 6667.95 30562.55
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 0.32 1175.50 936.00 28360.08
United Breweries 1031.70 1.65 1242.70 715.80 27278.15
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 2.23 608.00 354.00 26664.77
Emami 1066.80 -1.56 1428.00 990.10 24216.36
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.28 285.75 222.50 23891.45
Rajesh Exports 805.95 0.42 872.30 534.10 23799.70
Gillette India 6560.15 0.23 7196.90 4057.95 21379.53
Whirlpool India 1563.95 2.05 1680.00 1020.00 19841.83
PC Jeweller 338.40 0.48 600.65 187.55 13345.14
Symphony 1796.90 0.39 2212.75 1153.75 12569.32
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.11 787.55 536.00 9093.21
