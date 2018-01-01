JUST IN
Berger Paints India Ltd.

BSE: 509480 Sector: Consumer
NSE: BERGEPAINT ISIN Code: INE463A01038
BSE 15:40 | 12 Mar 246.05 -0.70
(-0.28%)
OPEN

250.00

 HIGH

250.00

 LOW

243.25
NSE 15:28 | 12 Mar 245.90 -1.30
(-0.53%)
OPEN

249.30

 HIGH

249.30

 LOW

243.35
OPEN 250.00
PREVIOUS CLOSE 246.75
VOLUME 45594
52-Week high 285.75
52-Week low 222.50
P/E 56.69
Mkt Cap.(Rs cr) 23,891
Buy Price 0.00
Buy Qty 0.00
Sell Price 0.00
Sell Qty 0.00
Berger Paints India Ltd. (BERGEPAINT) - Net Profit

Net Profit

COMPANY LATEST(Rs) CHG CHG(%) Net Profit (Rs crore)
ITC 270.00 10.60 4.09 10200.90
Hind. Unilever 1324.55 23.95 1.84 4490.00
Asian Paints 1130.95 3.20 0.28 1803.10
Dabur India 327.15 0.35 0.11 998.33
Godrej Consumer 1079.25 5.75 0.54 848.03
Marico 309.10 1.70 0.55 842.70
Titan Company 828.55 10.15 1.24 761.86
Colgate-Palm. 1042.65 3.35 0.32 577.43
Kansai Nerolac 494.80 10.80 2.23 505.94
Rajesh Exports 805.95 3.35 0.42 461.34
Berger Paints 246.05 -0.70 -0.28 446.45
P & G Hygiene 9415.45 37.30 0.40 432.73
PC Jeweller 338.40 1.60 0.48 430.53
Emami 1066.80 -16.95 -1.56 346.37
Whirlpool India 1563.95 31.35 2.05 310.49
Kajaria Ceramics 571.90 0.60 0.11 270.16
Gillette India 6560.15 14.75 0.23 253.08
Akzo Nobel 1793.85 37.00 2.11 247.00
United Breweries 1031.70 16.75 1.65 229.33
Bajaj Corp 460.85 -10.35 -2.20 220.96
